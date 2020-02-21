Global Indian International School Announces Scholarships up to 100 percent

Business Wire IndiaGlobal Indian International School (GIIS), a Singapore based chain of premier institutions, with a network of 21 campuses across 7 countries, has introduced multiple unique scholarship programs to provide access to quality education for students in India. The school aims to provide various scholarships beyond academic excellence, promoting holistic development of students.
Scholarships worth INR 5 crores will be awarded to deserving candidates
Through these scholarships, students get access to GIIS’ campuses in Singapore and India.
The scholarships are open to both GIIS and Non-GIIS students.
Last date to apply for India Scholarship is 28th Feb’ 2020, and for Singapore Scholarship is 10th March’ 2020.
Launched about 10 years back, GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship, a fully-funded 2 year scholarship program for world-class education at its flagship SMART campus in Singapore, has given wings to more than 85 Indian students so far. Following this, GIIS with presence in over 5 cities across the country, has now launched 4 different opportunities under the India scholarship program. These scholarships not only recognizes academic but other talents as well, aside providing access to quality education to students from moderate-income families as well.
Commenting on the scholarship initiative, Mr. Atul Temurnikar, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Global Schools Foundation said, “We believe that access to quality education is the right of every student in the country. Our commitment is towards adapting global best practices and providing world-class education to build future leaders. The Scholarship Programmes of GIIS will give students an opportunity to get global exposure and study an international-level curriculum across GIIS campuses in India and Singapore.”
The selection process for Singapore scholarship will include a written exam, followed by 2 rounds of interviews. The centres for these exams would be major cities across India. The selection process for India scholarship is based on their respective eligibility criteria. For more details on Singapore scholarship, one can visit www.giisscholarships.org, and for details on India scholarships, visit https://scholarships.globalindianschool.org/india