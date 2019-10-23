  • Download mobile app
23 Oct 2019
Global Leaders Gather at [email protected] 2019 to Discuss Business Transformation and Shaping Organizations of the Future

by businesswireindia.com

October 23, 2019

Business Wire India

The world is changing at lightning speed, and that calls for a new era of strategy and business transformation. To help businesses effectively meet this growing need, Brightline™, a Project Management Institute (PMI) initiative, will host its second-annual [email protected] conference at The Pierre Hotel on October 24, 2019. The invite-only event brings together world-class executives from different industries to shed light on how to best institute organizational change and turn innovation – and ideas into reality.

 

Attendees will enjoy presentations on transformation from three global luminaries: Jim McNerney, the former CEO and Chairman of The Boeing Company; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a two-time Finance Minister of Nigeria and the former Managing Director of The World Bank; and Rick Goings, Chairman Emeritus at Tupperware Brands.

 

The event program features thought-provoking panels and sessions with strategy and transformation experts such as best-selling author and Stanford University Consulting Professor Dr. Behnam Tabrizi; Head of TED Chris Anderson; Salesforce Global Customer Growth and Innovation Evangelist Tiffani Bova; Columbia Business School Professor and best-selling author Rita McGrath; and more. The sessions will emphasize how to:

 
  • Ensure sustained investment in technologies and talent development
  • Engage talent pools and motivate employees
  • Create a sense of urgency for change and bring everyone together to transform their businesses and themselves
  • Identify key roadblocks to cultivating a collaborative culture.

Also, during the event, Brightline is launching its new framework, Brightline Transformation Compass, to empower employees and leaders to conduct and implement transformation. Brightline Transformation Compass incorporates the best research and latest views from thought-leaders, including [email protected] presenter Dr. Tabrizi. The framework will be available at www.brightline.org after the conference.

 

For detailed information about speakers and the [email protected] program, visit: events.brightline.org/

 

About Brightline Initiative

 

Brightline™ is a Project Management Institute (PMI) initiative, together with leading global organizations, dedicated to helping executives’ bridge the expensive and unproductive gap between strategy design and delivery. Learn more at www.brightline.org.

 

Brightline Coalition

 

Project Management Institute (PMI) – Boston Consulting Group – Bristol Myers Squibb – Saudi Telecom Company – Lee Hecht Harrison – Agile Alliance – NetEase

 

Academic and Research Collaboration

 

MIT Consortium for Engineering Program Excellence – Technical University of Denmark – University of Tokyo Global Teamwork Lab – IESE- Insper – Duke Corporate Education

 

 
Source: Businesswire

