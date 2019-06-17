Global Upside’s HR Team and Mihi Software Honored at PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Global Upside (https://www.globalupside.com), a leading provider of accounting, HR, payroll, PEO, and talent acquisition services globally, has won two silver awards for excellence in human resources at the third annual PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards.

Senior Managers, HR Bhuvnendu Shringirishi (left) and Pallavi Chaudhary (right) receive the awards at the ceremony in Mumbai. (Photo: Business Wire)

Global Upside won in the "Excellence in HR Business Partnership" category for its work in solving complex global HR issues for its Clients. Global Upside provides hire to retire HR support in over 150 countries.

The company won its second silver for "Technology Deployment in HR" for its ground-breaking human capital management platform, Mihi (https://www.mihi.com). Mihi is a unique cloud-based software where country-specific labor, HR, benefits, and data privacy requirements are pre-built to keep employers compliant with local laws while giving employees a robust self-service tool to manage leave, time and attendance, and more.

Rohit Lohia (www.linkedin.com/in/rohit-lohia-b9b33b5) is Global Upside’s Managing Director, India and Mihi’s Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. He comments, “We are pleased that our India HR Team and Mihi Team have been given this recognition. With highly qualified and motivated individuals, we are able to deliver our product and services in challenging circumstances around the world. This award goes to the Team for their support and commitment. They are the real winners.”

Ragu Bhargava, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Upside and Mihi, adds, “People matter most, and this focus is what has made Global Upside and Mihi’s success possible. We've all worked hard on this journey, and getting a recognition of our work is incredibly thrilling. We are passionate about helping HR professionals solve complex challenges. As we continue to focus on innovation in this space, we hope HR teams can focus less on processes, paperwork and compliance and more on bringing value to their people and their organizations.”

In 2019, Mihi joined the ADP Marketplace app store, the largest HCM digital storefront where companies can tailor their HR solutions through apps that leverage ADP® platforms and data.

Mihi was also recently honored with the Innovation in Product Design and Development Award at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2019.

This year's nominations to the overall categories included 170+ entries from 50+ organizations across a cross section of industries including Manufacturing, Automobile, Telecom, IT, Banking, Financial services, Insurance & Hospitality.

Other winners for the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards 2019 include Aditya Birla Group, Tata Group, Reliance, Volvo Eicher, Ericsson, Fidelity National Financials, Ocwen Financials, BARC, and Sitel.

“Congratulations for being the recipient of the prestigious PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards this year,” said Subramanian Ananthanarayanan, Director, PeopleFirst Ltd India. “The leading initiatives practiced by your organization and you will undoubtedly leave an enduring legacy for future generations of HR professionals.”

Learn more about PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards at: http://www.peoplefirstltd.org/hrexcellenceawards.

Learn more about Global Upside and Mihi Software are the below links:

www.globalupside.com

www.mihi.com

