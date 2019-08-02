Global Visionary Award Winners Call for Hard Work Entrepreneurship and Moral Values for Success in Life

Five superachievers in different fields from different parts of India have said that sincere hard work, entrepreneurship and maintaining moral values is a must for success in any field of life. This was stated by them, while responding to their public felicitation by the Ahmedabad based Vision World Academy on 29th July in A’bad at an award function. They were presented Global Visionary Award for their outstanding achievements, by Dr. Anurag Batra, Chairman & Chief Editor of Business World, in recognition of their success in various fields including, business & trade, industry, education, employment generation, internal vigilance, Sports, journalism and electronic media.

Awardees included, Shri Satya Gupta, Chairman, Bluetown, New Delhi Shri Dakshesh Parikh, Exe.Editor, Business India, Mumbai, Shri Vikram Mehta, CEO & MD Custom Technologies, Mumbai, and Dr. K.K. Sharma, Educationist of A’bad.

Six Super achievers from different parts of India were honoured by the Vision World Academy (from left) Shri Satya N. Gupta, Dr. Kamal Kishore, Shri Prashun Singh, Dr. Anurag Batra, Shri Naren C. Shah Founder of the academy, Shri Dakshesh Parikh and Dr. Vikram Mehta

Replying to the felicitation Shri Satya Gupta strongly pleaded for development of village industries and of rural employment as desired by Gandhiji. Dr. K.K. Sharma, spoke about the need of women empowerment and cultivating entrepreneurship amongst them. He said that several hundred women farmers have done very good work in the farming sector in Mahua in Gujarat. Shri Prashun Singh expressed concern over increasing frauds in trade-industry and banking sectors, evils of money laundering, fake notes, narcotics etc and pleaded for greater emphasis on moral values.

Shri Dakshesh Parikh discussed the present economic situation and position of Share market in India. He said that without getting disturbed about ups and down in the market, people should invest with patience and study of the market. Shri Vikram Mehta spoke about his long experience in the electronic medias and urged for producing good, inspiring and export oriented programmes for mass medias.

Dr. Anurag Batra Chief Guest of the function urged the people to pay adequate attention to their health, maintaining peaceful relations with all and proper utilization of our precious time. He also emphasized upon the need to resolve all differences with mutual co-operation and maintain peace in the society.

Earlier in a novel departure of extending traditional welcome to the guests with flowers and garlands, Shri Naren Shah, Founder Chairman of the academy, presented a copy of Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography to all the awardees etc. He said that this was a tribute to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth anniversary being observed in the current year. In the end Shri Ashutosh Vyas proposed a vote of Thanks.