Globsyn Finishing School Holds Annual Convocation 2019

The Annual Convocation of Globsyn Finishing School, Globsyn Group’s training vertical for engineers and corporates, was held today with over 2000 engineering students from 115+ colleges, intensively trained in different high-end technologies. On this occasion, Globsyn 3rd.Life – the technology vertical of the Group and the corporate partner for the event – gave out over a hundred paid apprenticeship offers to the brightest minds of the batch, with the opportunity to build a career in the domain of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The 100+ awardees at Globsyn Finishing School Annual Convocation 2019, with their paid apprenticeship offers from Globsyn 3rd.Life

Globsyn Finishing School provided training to the engineering graduates, who were convocated at this ceremony, in tech-domains like AI, Machine Learning, Big Data, Android, Data Science, JEE, PHP, .NET, Java, Oracle and others. Students participating in these training programs are facilitated by industry veterans and develop real-life projects, which help them put their knowledge into practice, enabling them to become deployable resources from the day they are recruited. Globsyn, as a group, not only trains these young engineers to be industry-aligned, but also helps with their employment by creating job opportunities for the youth of West Bengal.

Globsyn 3rd.Life – with rich expertise in FinTech products, AI services and over 1000 young minds working in its AI Lab across 6 states – is looking to further increase its footprints in the AI domain and has over 500 paid apprenticeship opportunities available for the youth of the state. This endeavor is beneficial for both the students and the corporate community – students with industry experience will get better job opportunities from corporates as they move forward in their careers, and corporates will get a chance to hire resources who will already be industry-aligned because of their apprenticeship days. Globsyn 3rd.Life is partnering with Globsyn Finishing School to build a resource pool of trained engineers to fill the currently available open positions and future requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Dasgupta (Trustee, Globsyn Knowledge Foundation) said, “Globsyn understands the paradigm shift in the quality of professionals required by the industry today, and the need for the youth to keep abreast with all new technology domains and understand all facets of business. Globsyn Finishing School aspires to shape under-graduate engineers into successful knowledge workers of the IT industry, by providing them training in emerging technology domains.”

Romit Dasgupta (CEO, Globsyn 3rd.Life) added, “Globsyn has always been a front-runner to adopt emerging technology domains and use its expertise to service its clients globally. In the recent years, Globsyn 3rd.Life has focused on the domain of AI to grow its expertise. We are now aiming to further increase our prowess in this domain, which can only be supported by a large number of trained engineers. We are happy to partner with Globsyn Finishing School to build our resource capacity, which will help us service our international clientele better.”

Globsyn, as a group, is not only committed to creating ‘industry relevant’ technologists & managers, but also strives to provide large-scale employment for the youth. This endeavor of taking the youth of West Bengal to the next level, embodies the vision of the Group – Taking People to The Next Level.