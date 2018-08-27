GN Hearing Introduces New Interton Ready™ Hearing Aid with Excellent Connectivity and Personalized Sound at a Compelling Price

by businesswireindia.com

GN Hearing, one of the world’s leading hearing aid manufacturers and the pioneer of 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, today announced the launch of Interton Ready, a next-generation hearing aid, aiming to help more people with hearing loss to stay connected with the world around them. The new Interton Ready combines the advanced and proven GN sound technology and connectivity in a new value-based category of hearing aids.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 400 million people have some form of hearing loss.1 Living with unaddressed hearing loss makes the brain work harder to follow conversations and filter out noise, which makes interactions with others very challenging. Hearing aids improve people’s well-being and recent major technology developments have significantly improved the hearing experience2. GN Hearing is dedicated to providing greater access to high quality hearing aids at an affordable price, enabling users to hear more, do more and be more than they ever thought possible.

“Too many people accept and learn to cope with hearing loss over time. They may prefer to avoid the hassle of finding a solution or confronting the problem. With the new Interton Ready from GN Hearing, we wish to challenge that behavior and show people that tackling hearing loss doesn’t have to be a big deal. They can benefit from our renowned, tested and proven technology, in a great value hearing aid that will improve their ability to hear, stay active, feel confident and ultimately live their best lives,” says Helen Ljungdahl Round, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing at GN Hearing.

New features make life easier for users

Interton Ready is built on the industry leading 2.4 GHz connectivity from GN Hearing, designed and engineered to make life easier for people with hearing loss. With its new Made for Apple feature, users can seamlessly stream calls and music directly from Apple devices to their hearing aids. The new Interton Sound™ app for both Apple and Android devices allows people to control and personalize their sound experience.

Interton Ready will be available in a wide range of shapes and colors with Nano coating by end of August 2018 in the first markets.

About Interton

Interton is the GN Group’s value hearing aid range; offering advanced, tested and proven GN sound technology in discreet, lightweight and individualized hearing aids at an affordable price. Interton hearing aids are designed in Denmark and powered by pioneering technology that has transformed the sound quality, functionality and comfort of hearing aids.

About GN

The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. With our unique competencies within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions, we transform lives through the power of sound: hearing aids that enhance the lives of people with hearing loss; integrated headset and communications solutions that assist professionals in all types of businesses to be more productive; wireless headsets and earbuds designed to support calls, music and media consumption.

With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN’s innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and BlueParrott in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

For further information, please visit gn.com and interton.com.

