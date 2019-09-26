Go Cruising for Some Vitamin Sea with Norwegian Cruise Line

What can be more enchanting for a passionate traveller than to pack and unpack only once for a multi-destination holiday across the world, see a gorgeous new view each day and experience picturesque destinations and exotic locations. A cruise holiday offers all this and the luxury of striking the perfect balance between lazing around on the deck, experiencing a myriad of onboard activities and entertainment, savouring world-class cuisine, as well as upping your adventure game to soak in the exciting local inland life of each of the destinations.

Norwegian Encore

On this World Tourism Day, we list down 5 reasons why you must get on a cruise vacation this year.

1. You Get to See A New Destination Every Day

A cruise vacation is the only way you can literally swan into a new destination every day. No tirelessly hopping in and out of planes, trains and other modes of transport to cover as many places as you can on a vacation. Not only can you peacefully enjoy a different scenic view from the ship each morning, you also get to enjoy various shore excursions and soak in the local life, culture and food. Among the several options the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) offers, is the experience of a lifetime in Alaska, where you get to spot bear, moose and caribou at the Denali National Park and wonder at the beauty of nature reflected in stunning glacier-fed lakes and the inspiring surrounding mountains. The cruise line also offers some stunning European voyages, especially the 7-day western Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona to Spain, Italy, and France. This amazing 7- day itinerary gives you a chance to explore some of the most scenic shore excursions in each of these countries. You can opt for the Capri, Sorrento & Pompeii tour in Naples, or explore Roman Castles & Catacombs in Rome, or take a stroll through Cannes as you learn about its history and discover a lesser-known side of this famous town of France.

2. Top-Of-The-Line Onboard Entertainment

A cruise ship has something to offer all types of travellers. If you’re someone who never gets time to unwind and de-stress in your working life, a cruise is a great way to sit back and be spoilt for choice when it comes to being entertained on board.

In fact, the Norwegian Cruise Line has set the bar high for entertainment-at-sea with its very popular Broadway extravaganza Rock of Ages, Kinky Boots, SIX, Footloose, Jersey Boys and the award-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet.

3. Sailing with The Family

The greatest gift you can give your children is the joy of travel and discovery. As more families now get on a cruise ship, cruise liners such as the Norwegian Cruise Line have a host of activities through their Splash Academy (kids clubs) such as dodgeball, cupcake decorating and face painting, as well as virtual reality playgrounds, water parks, swimming pools, laser tag and even a massive go-kart race-track (on selected ships), to keep children engaged.

If you’re wondering how the accommodation with your dear ones will pan out, fret not. The Norwegian Cruise Line provides ample options such as family mini-suites, two-bedroom suites with balconies and ocean views, or inside studios and inter-connecting staterooms. The Haven by Norwegian®, a major highlight for families seeking a first class cruise experience, is a ship within a ship, known for its luxurious and spacious accommodation. Imagine the thrill as a family, to be treated as top priority by the staff with access to a personal concierge service and a 24-hour butler!

Haven Observation Lounge

4. The Grand Food Spread!

Cruising is a dream come true for the foodie! NCL takes pride in the quality and choice of its world-class dining experiences. Norwegian Cruise Line takes dining to another level with its freestyle dining — guests can dine when they want, where they want and on what they want, with a choice of up to 27 dining options!



With NCL, guests can also reserve a seat at specialty restaurants and steakhouses, if they wish to try something unique and authentic. They can pick from a wide array of food options including Asian fusion and customised Indian menus. Under the Free At Sea promotion, guests seeking to further elevate their dining experience can also choose to take advantage of our free speciality dining package.

5. Value for Money

A cruise vacation is great value for money – a cruise holiday provides all your accommodation, transport, entertainment, meals and local transport on your chosen shore excursions. In return, not only are you able to enjoy a hassle-free, easy holiday including all the perks and inclusions that come with the package you choose, you’re also able to pre-pay for everything you want to do on the ship, including your on-shore excursions. This way, no inconvenience disrupts your holiday and you are also able to stick to the budget you’ve put aside. Norwegian Cruise Line regularly offers promotions such as ‘Free at Sea’ that you can take advantage of to ensure you maximise your experience. NCL’s exclusive Free At Sea offer allows you to choose value-added benefits such as free Wi-Fi or an unlimited open bar, dining package or Friends and Family travel for free.

So, pack your bags and hop on aboard a cruise now! The Norwegian Cruise Line has a fleet of 17 ships offering itineraries to more than 300 destinations worldwide.

