GoDaddy Launches New Updates to Its Fourth Generation Virtual Private Server for Indian Web Professionals

by businesswireindia.com

GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced, a flexible, high performance managed hosting solution designed for web developers and system administrators. The new VPS portfolio offers aatfor Indian web professionals to help them meet the rising needs of their clients.With increased internet growth, and a rapidly growing, vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in India, demand for web developers has increased phenomenally. It is now more than ever that these web professionals need hosting tools, with the flexibility, power and agility, to help meet the growing needs of their expanding clientele. GoDaddy’s latest VPS portfolio delivers greater flexibility by providing an expanded range of standard and high-memory plans. The new line-up also gives developers their choice of control panels, allowing them to create unlimited hosting accounts with the optional cPanel/WHM + Installatron or Plesk Obsidian Web Host Edition. It is available in a wide range of plans, ranging fromto thestorage plan, in different price bundles, currently starting from as low as“As internet speed becomes one of the key channels driving consumer preferences today, the next stage of business growth for small and medium enterprises across geographies will be driven by having a robust online presence. GoDaddy is committed to developing and offering solutions which provide a one-stop shop experience to enhance a business’ online presence and engagement with their customers,” said. “Our new VPS portfolio is the ideal hosting solution that offers flexible configurations to meet the needs of even the most demanding web projects. It is also backed by our 99.9% uptime guarantee and expert 24*7 support. The latest features and pricing plans support our efforts to continue helping web developers in India create and manage a successful online presence for their clients, while also growing their own ventures.”To further assist web developers, the new GoDaddy VPS portfolio offering includes fully managed support, making it easier for developers to focus on their clients, instead of managing their servers. For those self-managed customers that might need more advanced assistance, GoDaddy also offers additional a la carte premium support services. Monitoring services include uptime and performance for CPU, RAM and Storage, and customers receive email notifications in cases of service outage or high resource usage. And all this flexibility is built on state-of-the-art SSD servers, in global data centers, for optimal performance.For more information on GoDaddy’s latest VPS hosting portfolio, please visit https://in.godaddy.com/hosting/vps-hosting Source: Businesswire