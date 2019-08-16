GoDaddy Survey Shows That Indian Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners Are More Inclined Towards Building an Online Presence, Than Global Counterparts

by businesswireindia.com

we at GoDaddy, aim to provide them with the guidance and easy-to-use and affordable online tools and solutions to help them grow and prosper

,” said Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India.

Besides looking at how businesses are adapting to change, the GoDaddy Global Entrepreneurship Survey also elaborates the behavioural aspects of small business owners in India. Here are some of the key findings:

41% of entrepreneurs in India value the flexibility of running their own business , saying it’s the best aspect of being an entrepreneur. For 13% of respondents, security and status of owing a business is the biggest benefit of running their own small business

On the flipside, 22% said that uncertainty about the future and finding good workers are the two key obstacles in being a successful small business owner , while 21% cited the risk of failure as the third most challenging thing about owning a small business

Interestingly, 85% of Indian respondents said they would start their own business if they had to make the choice again knowing what they know now ( Global: 79% ), and 82% Indian respondents reported they are happier since becoming an entrepreneur ( Global: 72% )

Out of those who claimed to have a running website, 60% of them responded that they have a regional enabled website. Moreover, 62% said that their website supports English and Hindi as the language to help the customers understand services offered