GoGreenBOV Showcases its Connected Tech and Battery Innovations at Consumer Electronics Showcase in Las Vegas

GoGreenBOV (Battery Operated Vehicles) an electric vehicle company that manufactures two-wheelers is showcasing and speaking about the advancement of its products at the Consumer Electronic Showcase (CES) in January 2019 to be held in Las Vegas.

The Bengaluru-based company will be exhibiting its products with other deep-technology – electric vehicle manufacturers as well as other consumer technology companies. “We are the only Indian company with game changing advanced tech to change the Ride Sharing landscape showcasing at the CES,” said Dhivik Reddy, Executive Director, GoGreen (EoT).

CES is an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association and will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. GoGreen (EoT) will be the first Indian company in this segment to take part in the global conference.

The company has worked on improving efficiency of last mile delivery and has worked extensively on its batteries through simulations, different drive models, road conditions which have been tested across several cities and will showcase the same at CES.

“Participating in CES has been the biggest milestone in our journey which began in 2008. CES is the mecca of technology and we are proud to be showcasing our connected and battery capabilities to the world.” said Reddy. “This milestone also proves that India is no new born in the EV space. We are putting India on a global map of a great product with a well-engineered battery pack and complete ride analytics."

GoGreenBOV’s primary focus is in the B2B segment and it sells its two-wheelers to last mile delivery and logistic companies and has order bookings of about 8,000 vehicles pan India.The company’s battery-operated electric vehicles reduce costs for riders by 1/10th cost of operation as compared with a petrol powered two wheelers. This further has been enhanced with analytics which makes for improved efficiencies of last mile delivery.

The company’s vehicles are connected to the internet and throw out real-time data on vehicle usage, battery load among 90 other parameters to help B2B customers actively monitor its fleet and improve efficiencies.

“We have understood the pain points of B2B companies as we started working with them since 2015 and have been addressing it with efficient batteries and data capabilities which our vehicles can throw out,” said Reddy.

Team Profile

Ashok CS

Ashok comes in with 22 years of experience in the automotive industry. He started his journey in the automotive space in 1988 and was the first person in India to introduce conversion kits to convert petrol cars to natural gas. He set up a dealership network across India for LPG conversion kits. Ashok has also been the president of the Auto Gas Association of India and Vice President prior for two terms.

Vish Narayan

Vish was the global architect and technology leader at General Motors, Detroit, USA. He has specialized in data center, telecom and networking technologies and comes with 30+ years’ experience driving innovation and technology vision in partnership with the business.

He was also responsible for all aspects of developing, evaluating, and implementing technology initiatives within general Motors IT. Education and associations include a B.Tech from IIT, MS in Computer Science. Mentor at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan. Brings in immense expertise in scaling manufacturing from small scale to large scale. Also has been instrumental in increasing the strength of the team by bringing in senior leaders from the automotive industry.

Dhivik Reddy – CEO

Dhivik finished his engineering from RVCE, Bangalore and then set out to explore green technology in the automotive space. He founded Go GreenEoT (Energy of Things) that owns Go GreenBOV brand of electric vehicles. Go GreenBOV was voted as top 11 startups by Entrepreneur Magazine. Dhivik has also spoken at ECS conference in the US, Connected Vehicle Conference in Taiwan, Electric vehicle seminars in China and Japan. His ability to think out of the box is attributed to his success as a brand consultant prior to starting Go GreenBOV. He is one amongst the first few dive-masters in India and an avid surfer. Dhivik holds six patents to his name in the field of batteries and battery technology. He holds the post of CEO at Go GreenBOV.