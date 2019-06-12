GOJEK Acquires AirCTO, Expands Operations in India

by businesswireindia.com

GOJEK acquires AirCTO, a Bangalore-based company that uses AI tools to accelerate recruitment

GOJEK also opens office in Gurgaon, to hire 100+ people and expand operations

Plans to acquire companies to add to the existing talent pool

GOJEK

, the Super App of Southeast Asia, acquired AirCTO, a

Bangalore-based Artificial Intelligence recruitment platform, and opened its second engineering and product development centre in Gurgaon.

As part of the deal, the AirCTO team will be joining GOJEK with immediate effect and will be looking into building products that accelerate the recruitment of talent for GOJEK.

to support the development of its ‘

Super App

’. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company has also announced the opening of a new office in Gurgaon, for which GOJEK plans to hire 100 employees aiming to reach a total headcount of 500 in India

As part of its expansion plans, the company is also considering further acquisitions in India.

The Indonesian-headquartered company is actively interested in companies with complementary expertise in engineering, design and product management.

Quotes:

GOJEK recorded an annualized Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of US$9 billion as of 2018, and the hyper-growth journey we’ve been on demands talent who are willing to take risks, fail, learn and continue to scale a company that aims to solve everyday problems for Southeast Asia.

To find out positions that GOJEK is hiring for, head to

https://www.gojek.io/open-positions?location=gurugram

.

click

here

.