‘Good for Sports, Good for India’ – GamePlan 2020, India’s Annual Fantasy Sports Conference, to Be Held in New Delhi

The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), India's first & only self-regulatory industry body for Fantasy Sports (FS), is back with the third edition of its Annual Conference – GamePlan 2020. This year's event is themed as 'Good for Sports, Good for India', and is scheduled to take place at GamePlan 2020 will witness two highly engaging panel discussions – a) "How FS is supporting the growing sports ecosystem in India" & b) "Growth Triggers – How FS growth is fuelling the growth of supporting businesses and vice versa". Further, FIFS will launch a report in collaboration with KPMG on The report will showcase the FS industry's growth, business & economic impact in India. This will also be the first time FIFS will host and organize India's first & only that will recognize the outstanding work done in the industry. With over 250 attendees, GamePlan 2020 will witness the presence of several industry stalwarts, who will deliberate on the impact of Fantasy Sports on real-life sports and the Indian economy. Shri. Amitabh Kant – CEO, NITI Aayog, will be gracing this event as the Chief Guest. Shri. Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India TV, will be the Guest of honour. The conference will also see participation from stakeholders across the fantasy sports fraternity and sports leagues. GamePlan 2020 has garnered attention and support from some of the best brands in the industry. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the 'Title Sponsor', whereas PayU Payments, Dream11 and FanCode have joined as the Gold Sponsors. MyTeam11 and Financial Software & Systems Pvt Ltd. (FSS) are the Silver Sponsors, and SBI General and TransUnion are the Bronze Sponsors. Also, IndiaTV.in is the Media Partner for the event. The last two editions, held in Mumbai and attended by 450+ delegates, witnessed industry-related report launches and engaging panel discussions. Attendees for the event included leaders from organizations like technology platforms, game developers, Fantasy Sports operators, financial institutions, payment gateways, consulting firms, media agencies, sports leagues, and legal advisory firms.