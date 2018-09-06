GorakhpurOnline.in and JCI Tie-up to Promote JAYCEE Indradhanush Mahotsav for the Welfare of the Society

JAYCEE Indradhanush Mahotsav – 2018 organised by JCI Gorakhpur Midtown and the city’s No.1 Digital Marketing Solutions company, www.GorakhpurOnline.in has announced tie-up with an aim to promote social awareness for the betterment of the society.



JAYCEE Indradhanush Mahotsav – 2018

The sacred city of Gorakhpur will witness the seven day Mahotsav which is scheduled to be held from September 19-25, 2018 and will have www.GorakhpurOnline.in as its Official Online Media Partner.

Different programmes like – half marathon, medical camps, women empowerment camps, planting, etc. are going to take place at the event. JCI organizes various programmes like this from time to time for the welfare of the society.

The event starts with the Half Marathon, which is to be flagged off from the Indira Bal Vihar Tiraha, Golghar at 6 AM in the morning. The first three successful finishers of the marathon will be given attractive prizes with a trophy & certificate. All the participants at the marathon will be given certificates as well. The other remaining programmes are to be held at the Gokul Atithi Bhawan and other venues .

The Mahotsav, organized by JCI Gorakhpur Midtown is an international organization that is run by the prominent people of Gorakhpur. JCI has also installed a '100 feet high' Indian national flag which was inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath.

President of JCI Gorakhpur Midtown, Mr. Vineet Poddar says, “This initiative looks at bringing the youths from the society together to support the cause & create awareness on various prevalent issues. We are motivated to make our society crime-free & a livable place for all.”



CEO & MD of www.GorakhpurOnline.in & IndiaOnline.in Network, Mr. Raj Kumar Jalan, adds, “We are committed to promote each & every city of the country using our Digital Marketing expertise. We are proud to be associated with the JAYCEE Indradhanush Mahotsav in its endeavour to create awareness towards the present social injustice taking place in our society.”

For more information and registration, please visit: jci.gorakhpuronline.in.



About IndiaOnline.in Network

www.GorakhpurOnline.in is a part of the IndiaOnline.in Network of 480+ Websites. The IndiaOnline.in Network covers each & every state / city / town of the country and maps them with a dedicated website. It focuses on the Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) sector and helps them go online with its state-of-the-art Digital Marketing Solutions.