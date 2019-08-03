  • Download mobile app
03 Aug 2019
Gravittus Foundation Founder Mrs. Usha Kakade Felicitated by Defence Minister Mr. Rajnath Singh

Covai Post Network

August 3, 2019

The Founder of Gravittus Foundation, which was established in the year 2011 and is involved in meaningful welfare driven activities that distinctively impact the quality of life of the weaker sections of the society, mainly woman and children, Mrs. Usha Kakade, was felicitated with the prestigious “Pride of the Nation” award by the Hon’ble Defence Minister of India, Mr. Rajnath Singh, at a special gala ceremony held at NCC Auditorium, Delhi Cantonment recently on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

 

Mrs. Usha Kakade accepting award from Mr, Rajnath Singh

 

Mrs. Usha Kakade, is also the chairperson of Gravittus Corp, the businesses of which are spread across a swath of industries with its primary business being development of properties in the residential, commercial, retail, education and social sectors. She is also an Active Member of PIC (Pune International Centre) and an Advisory Board Member to the Service Learning Centre of Symbiosis. She is also the Former Vice-Chairperson- NIPCCD, Women & Child Welfare Department, New Delhi.

 

Mrs. Usha Kakade has been felicitated with various other prestigious awards in the past including Paul Harris Fellow recognition from Rotary International, an international recognition that has also been conferred to great names including Late Mother Theresa, Late Nelson Mandela, Kofi Annan, Prince Charles, Late Indira Gandhi, King Hussein of Jordan, Pope John Paul II, Padm Vibhushan Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, Padm Bhushan Dr. Vijay Bhatkar among others.

 

Mrs. Usha Kakade’s other achievements include a plethora of awards and recognitions that include:

  • Giants International Awards for – Social Services

  • Lokmat Style Award 2017 – Maharashtra’s Most Stylist Social Entrepreneur 

  • India Today Healthcare Award for – Social Contribution

  • Economic Times Maharashtra Achievers Best CSR Award 2018

  • Hall oF Fame Award for – ‘Good touch bad touch project

  • Shaheed Rajguru Award  for – Social Contribution

 

Mrs. Usha Kakade received her latest “Pride of the Nation” award from Hon’ble Defence Minister of India, Mr. Rajnath Singh, at a ceremony that was conducted in presence of several other prominent personalities including Mrs. Meenakshi Lekhi, MP – Delhi Cantt., Lt. Gen. (Dr.) DP Vats – PVSM, SM & VSM, Member of Rajya Sabha, Prof. Vijay Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Tripura University, Prof. M. Jagadish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JNU, Shri Suresh Chavhanke, MD & Editor, Sudarshan News Channel, Gen. GD Bakshi, SM & VSM (Retd.) & Patron – Veterans India and Mr. BK Mishra, National President – Veterans India.

 

The “Pride of the Nation” award is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in India. It is given to the people who have made notable contribution in various fields and made India proud. The entries for this award go through a stringent selection process by the jury and are supported by data and recommendations from various patrons.

 
Source: Newsvior

