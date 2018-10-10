Greaves Cotton Revs up Organized Service and Retail for Future of Last Mile Mobility

by businesswireindia.com

Greaves Cotton Limited, India's specialist in last mile mobility solutions and a diversified company, announced the opening of its 100organized service retail outlet, catering to current as well as future vehicles in the mobility segment. With the opening of this milestone store, Greaves aims to continue to deliver higher lifetime value for end customers at the bottom-of-the-pyramid with professional service. Greaves Care is a one-stop shop for all the service & repair needs of customers in the last mile transportation segment.Commenting on the milestone,, said "Greaves Care is a step closer to the customer in providing assurance to customers in last mile segment. We aim to provide quality customer experience enhancing productivity for last mile user. Greaves Care is a significant step towards delivering a rewarding retail experience, as we organize the existing unorganized service. This 100service center strengthens our commitment to the market & supports our future foray to support future products and services."Greaves Care offers quality repairs by Company-trained mechanics, Greaves certified quality spare parts, quick service, transparent operations with a 6 months' warranty on select parts. It also offers end-to-end vehicle service covering body, engine, transmission, electrical, lubricants & more through all of its 100 stores which have a standardized branded look & feel and customer-centric process & systems. The quick turnaround time ensures customers get higher uptime on road, improved productivity & higher earning opportunity. Customers can also access the customer lounge and relax, access the internet on their mobile phones through free Wi-Fi and watch TV while their vehicle gets serviced. They also get advice on vehicle upkeep & maintenance. In addition, frequent service camps, on-road assistance & night camps have been planned to help keep customers on the go and earn in an uninterrupted way. It will also be a center for service & care for products in the Farm & Energy segment.Adding to this,said, "Greaves Care was started with a mission to provide our customers with end to end solutions. From humble beginnings in early 2018, Greaves Care has grown to 100 stores in a short timeframe. Greaves Cotton Limited aims to continue growing Greaves Care retail footprint and ensure everyone gets access to future-ready services & products across India."These 100 Greaves Care service centers not only provide entrepreneurial support to workshop owners but also give good opportunity to re-skill mechanics who are key breadwinners for their families & now live with a sense of pride in their communities.