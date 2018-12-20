Greene Tweed Launches Chemraz® 663, an FFKM with Enhanced Plasma

by businesswireindia.com

Greene Tweed has announced the introduction of Chemraz® 663, a new compression-molded perfluroroelastomer (FFKM), engineered to withstand low-temperature Etch and Deposition applications where plasma resistance and maintaining sealing force in a vacuum are critical, such as electrostatic chuck (ESC) assemblies.

With its low-temperature operating capacity (as low as -40°C/-40°F) and high purity (trace metal content less than 20,000 ppb), Chemraz® 663 is an ideal choice for ESC applications and low-temperature vacuum environments.

“Chemraz® 663 was engineered to be the lowest temperature-capable FFKM on the Semiconductor market,” said Andy Johnson, Semiconductor Product Manager at Greene Tweed. “If you’re looking for high-performing plasma material with excellent low-temperature capability, Chemraz® 663 is the ideal choice.”

About Greene Tweed

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components. Combining more than 150 years of technical expertise and commercial knowledge in a variety of markets, Greene Tweed collaborates with customers to develop engineered solutions that meet challenging performance requirements and reduce total cost of ownership.

Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, call +1.215.256.9521, or visit our website at http://www.gtweed.com.

