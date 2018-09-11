Greene Tweed Launches WR® 650 – a PFA Composite with Superior Dry Run Capability

by businesswireindia.com

Greene Tweed has announced the introduction of WR® 650, the newest thermoplastic composite in its wear-resistant (WR) portfolio.

WR® 650 is reinforced with a three-dimensional carbon-fiber architecture, offering enhanced performance over the leading PFA-based material, while maximizing equipment reliability.

WR® 650 offers superior dry run capability, excellent chemical resistance, and an operating temperature up to 260°C (500°F). Its higher fiber content provides a harder material over a wide range of operating temperatures.

WR® 650 offers significant competitive advantages, including:

2.5 times higher PV limit in dry run conditions over the leading PFA-based material

Maintains production during upset conditions, particularly during dry runs, increasing MTBR (mean time between repair)

A CTE (coefficient of thermal expansion) four times lower in the axial direction than the leading PFA-based material

A single, reliable material that covers all applications – high temperature, corrosion

Rapid product delivery ensures material availability during pump breakdowns

Many of the world’s leading refineries, chemical plants, power generation plants, pipelines, and water treatment plants choose Greene Tweed’s composites for their ability to withstand the most challenging applications in the harshest environments.Available in a broad range of stock shapes, WR® 650 customers are able to machine parts to their exact specifications. Finished parts are available upon request.

About Greene Tweed

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components. Combining more than 150 years of technical expertise and commercial knowledge in a variety of markets, Greene Tweed collaborates with customers to develop engineered solutions that meet challenging performance requirements and reduce total cost of ownership.

Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, call +1.215.256.9521, or visit our website at http://www.gtweed.com.

