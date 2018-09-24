Greenlight Planet, First off-Grid Solar Company to Associate With a Bollywood Movie 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'

by businesswireindia.com

To view the TVC:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NZOqjGPJKM

Greenlight Planet, a global leader in solar home energy products (Sun King™) launched their brand association with Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nitin Chandrachud and Nishant Pitti that was released on 21st September 2018. The film narrates the story of electricity issues in rural India and this association showcases how Greenlight Planet’s Sun King™ range of solar products offer a clean, reliable alternative to these issues.As a part of this association, Greenlight Planet is running a 360-degree marketing campaign ‘Batti Gul Sun King Chalu’ to promote its association across all platforms including print, electronic, social media as well as branding, on ground activations and PR activities. Greenlight Planet customers & partners were invited to share their ‘Batti Gul Crazy Moments’ using #BattiGulSunKingChalu and the contest winners won a chance to meet the star cast of the film.Talking about the association,expresses, “Over 1.3 billion people around the world live without access to energy. In India alone, 31 million families still live in the dark. Our low-cost Sun King™ solar devices including solar lanterns, home systems and televisions provide an affordable, high-quality solution to rural households, so they can live safer, brighter and more productive lives. We are always exploring new, innovative methods to connect with our customers and educate them about the multiple long-term benefits of choosing high-quality solar products over cheap but inferior alternatives available in the market. Through our marketing campaign with BGMC, we hope to engage our customers, increase brand awareness and educate them about how sustainable products are better, cheaper and more efficient in the long run.”The campaign has kick-started with the launch of the TVC, print campaign and social media campaign with Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor talking about the Batti Gul Sun King Chalu contest. The co-branded promo captures the frustration of power cuts and introduces how Sun King products help solve the problem.Batti Gul Meter Chalu narrates the story of Shahid Kapoor's character who plays a lawyer in the film and fights with the local electricity board against escalated electricity bills. The film tells the story of electricity issues in rural India.commented, “Batti Gul Meter Chalu produced by T-Series is based on a socially relevant issue that a lot of Indians face even in today’s times and the film has tried to put across the issue with humor. We have always tried to back socially relevant and content-driven cinema like Hindi Medium. This association with Greenlight Planet felt like a natural fit as the movie discusses the lack of reliable electricity in several parts of India and Sun King's products offer a clean, affordable solution to this very relatable problem. Also, this gives us yet another opportunity to offer our viewers a solution to their electricity woes. We are glad to be a part of an association that is helping build a brighter future for rural India."Source: Businesswire