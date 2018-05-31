GSMA Reveals Shortlist for 2018 Asia Mobile Awards

by businesswireindia.com

The GSMA today announced the nominees for the 2018 Asia Mobile Awards. Winners of the “AMO Awards” will be honoured in presentations during the Mobile World Congress Shanghai conference, as well as an AMO Awards cocktail. Mobile World Congress Shanghai will take place 27-29 June at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC).

“Congratulations to all nominees for the 2018 Asia Mobile Awards,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “The AMOs put a spotlight on the technologies, products, services, companies and individuals that are playing a leading role in the development of the Asia mobile industry. We wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck and look forward to celebrating our industry’s innovation at Mobile World Congress Shanghai.”

For 2018, 102 nominees have been shortlisted for 14 awards across seven categories: “Mobile Tech”, “Consumer”, “Fourth Industrial Revolution”, “Device”, “4YFN”, “Social Good” and “Outstanding Achievement”. The AMO Awards are judged by more than 60 world-leading independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives. The winners of the AMOs will be unveiled in presentations across the Mobile World Congress Shanghai conference programme, as well as a cocktail reception on Wednesday, 27 June; full details of the schedule and presentations are available at www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/asia-mobile-awards-2018/asia-mobile-awards-onsite-presentations/.

Supporting Media Partners for the AMO Awards include AVING News, Technode and Yesky. The full list of nominees, as well as additional information on the AMO Awards, is available at www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/asia-mobile-awards-2018/asia-mobile-awards-2018-nominee-shortlist/.

Get Involved at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018

For more information on Mobile World Congress Shanghai, including how to attend, exhibit, partner or sponsor, visit www.mwcshanghai.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress Shanghai through our social media channels – follow us on Twitter at @GSMA and use #MWCS18, get regular updates through our LinkedIn Showcase Page at www.linkedin.com/company/mobile-world-congress-shanghai, and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mwcshanghai. In China, you can follow us on Sina Weibo weibo.com/mwcshanghai or search “GSMA_MWCS” in WeChat.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005490/en/

Source: Businesswire