GSMA Reveals Shortlist for 2019 Asia Mobile Awards

The GSMA today announced the nominees for the 2019 Asia Mobile Awards (AMO Awards). Winners of the AMO Awards will be honoured at MWC19 Shanghai during the AMO Awards Ceremony and Networking Reception which takes place Thursday, 27 June on the Leaders Stage, Hall N5 at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC).

“We congratulate all nominees for the 2019 AMO Awards,” said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. “The AMOs recognise the region’s leading companies, individuals, products and services that are revolutionising the capabilities and reach of mobile and digital technology. We wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck and look forward to unveiling the winners at MWC19 Shanghai.”

For 2019, 50 nominees have been shortlisted for 10 awards across six categories to honour the greatest achievements and innovations across the Asian mobile industry. The AMO Awards are judged by nearly 70 world-leading independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics from almost 20 countries and regions and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives. For information on AMO judging panel, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/asia-mobile-awards/2019-judges/.

Award Categories and Presentations

This year’s award categories and presentations include:

“Mobile Tech”, “Consumer”, “Fourth Industrial Revolution”, “Social Good” and “Outstanding Achievement”, which will be presented in the AMO Awards Ceremony and Networking Reception at 17:00 on Thursday, 27 June in Hall N5, SNIEC;

“Women4Tech – Asian Industry Leadership Award”, which will be announced during Women4Tech Summit on Thursday, 27 June at 13:30; and

“4YFN Award Shanghai 2019”, which will be presented at 4YFN exhibition hall on Friday, 28 June, at Hall E7, SNIEC, starting at 14:00, the five finalists will be invited to present in front of the judges, investors and audience to compete for the award.

Full details of the schedule and presentations are available at: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/asia-mobile-awards/onsite-presentations/.

Supporting Partners for the AMO Awards include 36kr, Asia Pacific Daily, AVING News, Smart Cities Association and Yesky. Space and Tomato is the sponsor of the Mobile Tech award category. Full list of nominees, as well as additional information on the AMO Awards, is available at: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/asia-mobile-awards/nominee-shortlist/.

Register and Get Involved at MWC19 Shanghai

Registration to attend MWC19 Shanghai is now open, for information on registration and pass types, please visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/attend/register/.

For more information on MWC19 Shanghai, including how to attend, exhibit, partner or sponsor, visit www.mwcshanghai.com. Follow developments and updates on MWC19 Shanghai through our social media channels – follow us on Twitter at @GSMA and use #MWC19, get regular updates through our LinkedIn Showcase Page at www.linkedin.com/showcase/mwcshanghai/, and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mwcshanghai. In China, you can follow us on Sina Weibo weibo.com/mwcshanghaior search “GSMA_MWCS” in WeChat.

