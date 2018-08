Guardian Healthcare and John Abraham Join Hands to Promote GNC India

by businesswireindia.com

Guardian Healthcare, one of the largest health & wellness supplements retailer in India, has signed renowned actor and fitness icon John Abraham as the company’s brand ambassador, to promote GNC, a leading nutrition and wellness supplements brand globally. John Abraham is a strong proponent of living well and his personal beliefs align closely with GNC’s values.The partnership will help support further growth for the company in the market, particularly by elevating brand awareness and driving traffic and visibility for franchise locations throughout India. The Indian nutraceuticals market currently stands at $4 billion and is to grow at 20 percent each year, to reach $10 billion by 2022. GNC India aims to expand its availability across all large supplement and pharmacy stores by 2020 in all Metros and Tier 1 Towns.said, “We are extremely delighted to sign on John Abraham as our brand ambassador, as he embodies the brand philosophy to ‘Live Well’. In John we have found a partner who reflects the right commitment and attitude in order to advocate and promote good health. He also allows our business to connect with millennial audiences, which is critical to our continued growth and success.”With the objective of laying a foundation to “Live Well” amongst the Indian consumers, Guardian Healthcare and GNC have identified four building blocks of nutrition – Multivitamins, Omegas, Proteins, and Probiotics. Having complete nutrition is essential for a healthy life. However, just consuming food is not enough, and today’s hectic lifestyle leads to incomplete nutrition. With over 80 years of expert knowledge in health and wellness, GNC believes in bridging the gap created due to inadequate nutrition, through nutrition supplements. These scientifically developed formulas undergo as many as 150 quality and safety checks to ensure maximum Quality, Potency and Purity.said, “GNC is a one-of-its-kind brand devoted exclusively to helping people improve their quality of life and to encourage them to stay fit and healthy. I have been a loyal, long-time customer and use a range of GNC products. The brand believes in a holistic approach towards health and wellbeing. GNC’s vision resonates with my own lifestyle and way of living. I’m delighted to join GNC India to create awareness about the right line of nutrition for Indians.”In India, Guardian Healthcare is the master franchisee for GNC LiveWell™, with exclusive manufacturing, distribution, sales and marketing rights. GNC India’s products are also available at www.guardian.in , a site owned and managed by Guardian Healthcare, the master franchisee for GNC products in India.Source: Businesswire