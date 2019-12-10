Gurugram Based SaaS Company, O4S, Raises an Undisclosed Amount in an Extended Pre-Series A Round

by businesswireindia.com

O4S, a three-year-old Gurugram-based SaaS Company, has raised an undisclosed amount in an extended Pre Series A funding by strategic investors. The company will use the funds to scale-up its product portfolio and business expansion in South East Asia and the Middle East regions, O4S said in a statement. The investors include Amit Singhal, former head of Google search, Subhrakant Panda, CEO, MD at Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, Siddharth Bhavnani, Founder at Antares Legal and Bikram Singh Bedi, President Strategy and New initiatives at Grofers.“O4S’s technology helps brands get greater visibility into product movement across their supply chain. Manufacturers can use the O4S offering to optimize their supply-chain, bringing numerous efficiencies to their business. I am delighted to support O4S in the next phase of their growth,” said Amit Singhal.Founded in 2016 by Divay Kumar and Shreyans Sipani, O4S offers manufacturers technological solutions to optimize downstream supply chain operation and brand protection. O4S brings warehouses, distributors, retailers, and consumers on an easy to interact, mobile app-based platform helping organizations optimize planning and production. O4S currently has over thirty clients across industries in India and the Middle East region including eight Fortune 500 companies.“O4S has helped us bring micro-level visibility, right from our production, till warehouses and even retail stores,” said Nikhil Agarwal, MD Campus Activewear.“These are exciting times for O4S. The value we bring to our clients is evident from the increasing demand for our product portfolio from existing clients and interest shown by new clients. Next-gen technologies such as IoT and Machine Learning are going to be key to our growth. We will utilize the new funds to enhance the technological capabilities of our product and expand our global footprint,” says Divay Kumar, Co-founder, and CEO at O4S.Previously, O4S had raised $2.1 Million in July this year in a Pre Series A funding round led by Venture Highway.Source: Businesswire