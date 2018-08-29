Gurugram – The Emerging Entertainment Hub

In the recent years, Gurugram has become a leading entertainment hub of NCR with the third-highest per capita income in India. Situated on Delhi border, the millennium city is rapidly developing into an entertainment hub. With a number of multiplexes, pubs, restaurants, cinema halls, discotheques and shopping malls inundating the city, entertainment in Gurugram can surely make you ecstatic.

M3M Cosmopolitan at Golf Course Extension Road

The city’s entertainment culture is not just restricted to its eating joints, nightlife, and shopping malls. With several content and social media start-ups that have come up in the city, entrepreneurs and executives take an active part in cycling, trekking and meditation groups or in general meet-ups where entrepreneurs or small business owners seek help from each other. There are also several angel investors as well as incubators helping and encouraging entertainment in the city.

M3M Urbana is the modern day workspace and retail hub. This new age wonder houses trendsetting retail and office spaces with 10-12 meter wide boulevards, 7 screen multiplex, Wi-Fi enabled complex, kids play area, sky lounge, aqua delight water bodies etc. M3M Cosmopolitan located at the golf course extension road has splendid boulevard with comfortable seating arrangements, schematic lighting to bring the ambiance alive, mist cooling facility, unique sun, shading architecture, dedicated kids play area are some of the features that distinguish the project. It also has a pop-up water jet that acts as surprise elements for kids to splash and play year-round especially during the hot summer months.

“Multiplexes are fast evolving with a variety of entertainment options on offer. The cinema business has always been intertwined with hospitality, and today’s time and era pose a great potential in blending entertainment with high-end hospitality. Our partnership and signup at Athena Mall by Brahma Center Development Pvt. Ltd. is an integral part of our expansion plans in the millennium city of Gurugram. Located at Sector 16 along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, this retail and commercial space is spread across 1.3 million sq.ft. and is excellent in terms of location, size, and scale. Inclusive of 2 Gold Class, 6 Mainstream and 1 IMAX screen(s), we are proud to introduce the exclusive 9 screen multiplex in the city,” said Spokesperson Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas.

“Vatika Ltd. has come up with a township ‘Vatika India Next’ at New Gurugram and is a full-fledged city spread across 900 acres, complete with markets, our own ‘MatriKiran’ schools, entertainment, retail, medical facilities, and in-house facility management team ‘Enviro’ to support the 3,500 families who are living there. A multiplex is opening soon and there are many parks, greens, and kids play area operational. We have also introduced Vatika Smart Homes with which you can now control your gadgets through a voice command or remotely through a mobile app. Vatika Automated Smart Homes will be available in projects located in Vatika India Next and Vatika India Next 2 townships in New Gurugram. We also offer serviced and co-working office spaces under 'Vatika Business Centre' and there are special discounts for people with a preferred card having a number of dining, entertainment, luxury, and healthcare options. With 20 business centers, VBC is the largest Indian business center provider covering more than 5,00,000 sq.ft. area with more than 5000 seats in total,” said Gaurav Bhalla, Managing Director, Vatika Group.

The future of the entertainment sector in Gurugram seems to be promising, considering the growth of the market, advanced technologies aiding operations, urbanization, floating population and favorable government policies.