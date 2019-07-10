GVK BIO Announces Appointment of Robert R. Ruffolo, Ph.D., to Its Board of Directors

by businesswireindia.com

GVK BIO is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Robert (Bob) R. Ruffolo, to its Board of Directors.

“On behalf of GVK BIO and its Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome

Dr. Robert Ruffolo to the Board,” stated Davinder Singh Brar, Chairman GVK BIO. “

With a career spanning over four decades in the Pharmaceutical industry, Bob is an accomplished leader with a rare blend of scientific expertise, strategic thought and commercial acumen.”

“I am excited to join the GVK BIO Board,” added Dr. Bob Ruffolo. “With a talented pool of scientists, integrated capabilities, and a ‘customer first’ culture, GVK BIO is ideally positioned to benefit from the growing industry trend to establish preferred external partnerships to drive Research and Innovation. I look forward to working with the team and establishing the company as a ‘Partner of Choice’ in the Pharmaceutical sector.”

Dr. Ruffolo served as the President of R&D and Senior Vice President of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (now, Pfizer) from 2002 to 2008. Prior to Wyeth, Bob was Senior Vice President in R&D at SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals (now GSK) for 17 years. Bob played a significant role in the discovery and/or development of a number of marketed products, including carvedilol, ropinerole, dobutamine, and eprosartan, among others. He has been recognised with several prestigious awards, including the Discoverer's Award in 2008, for his pioneering work on the discovery of carvedilol for the treatment of congestive heart failure. Bob currently serves as a Director at Sigilon Therapeutics, Elucida Oncology, Sapience Therapeutics and Aridis Pharmaceuticals. He is also the President of Ruffolo Consulting LLC, a position he has held since 2008.Dr. Ruffolo holds a B.S. degree in Pharmacy, and a Ph.D. degree in Pharmacology, both from The Ohio State University.Source: Businesswire