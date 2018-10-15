H.E. The French Ambassador Mr. Alexandre Ziegler to Inaugurate the 4th World Living Heritage Festival in Udaipur on October 18th 2018

H.E. The French Ambassador to India, Mr. Alexandre Ziegler will inaugurate the 4th World Living Heritage Festival here at the Sabhagaar Conference Hall, The Durbar Hall, Fateh Prakash Palace Convention Centre, on October 18th, 2018.

His Excellency Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France

What has been described as a fascinating festival focused on living heritage, the visit and participation of the French Ambassador to one of the ‘Best Cities in the World’ is setting the stage for an impressive roll-out of events in Udaipur.

Udaipur (voted by Travel + Leisure as among the World’s Best Cities for the third time in 2018) was built by the Maharanas of Mewar in the 16th century, on the banks of Lake Pichola ringed by mountains and hills.

The 4th World Living Heritage Festival, being organised by the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation (MMCF), jointly with UNESCO New Delhi Office, is bringing together a spectrum of artists and academicians, activists and student-delegates from India and overseas. Rajasthan Tourism, Ahmedabad University Centre for Heritage Management, Singhad Institutes and Dronah Foundation, Gurgaon are supporting and actively associated with the Festival.

Mr Alexandre Ziegler's gracious presence at the 4th Festival will strengthen the continuity between France and India as his predecessor, Mr. Francois Richier had actively participated during the 3rd and the 2nd World Living Heritage Festivals in 2016 and 2014 respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Alexandre Ziegler said, “Heritage was at the forefront of the third edition of Bonjour India, a wide-ranging platform organized by the French Embassy, which enhanced Indo-French ties through 300 events in 33 Indian cities, from November 2017 to February 2018. France's commitment to sharing its expertise in this domain with India as well as learning from it continues through such initiatives. We all know of the fruitful twinning of the City Palace of Udaipur with France’s Domaine National de Chambord. I am honoured to inaugurate the World Living Heritage Festival, which echoes France’s policy of engaging in a joint long-term effort to place tangible and intangible heritage at the heart of sustainable and responsible tourism. I warmly laud Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar’s tireless work towards making Udaipur’s magnificent legacy a living heritage, even as this historic city continues to develop under the Smart Cities Mission.”

Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, Chairman and Managing Trustee of MMCF said, “We look forward to welcoming H.E. The Ambassador of France in India, Mr Ziegler to the city of Udaipur. Our endeavor to put the focus on ‘living heritage’ is now bearing fruit. The 4th World Living Heritage Festival will once again bring to centre-stage the significance of living heritage as an integral part of India’s civilizational ethos. As in the past Festivals at Udaipur, our delegates and guests will witness the timeless traditions being kept alive in our city and at The City Palace.”

On October 17th, 2018, the Festival will begin with Ashwa Poojan – A Timeless Gratitude to Equinity. It is a ‘regal festival’ where Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, as the 76th Custodian of the House of Mewar, worships the horse and reaffirms the time-tested ties of the warrior with his steed.

The Festival will be a feast for the tourists who throng Udaipur during the season and its residents who have an ear for music and care to laud the talents of both young and veteran artists.