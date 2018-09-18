H.I.G. Capital Expands Its Capital Formation Group in Asia with the Addition of Ken Park

by businesswireindia.com

H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative asset investment firm with over $27 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that Ken Park has joined the firm’s Capital Formation Group, as a Principal based in Hong Kong. Mr. Park will be responsible for capital raising and investor relations in Asia and Australia, across the firm’s private equity, growth equity, credit and real estate strategies.

Ken has held several leadership positions prior to his appointment at H.I.G. Most recently, Ken spent the past five years at Oaktree Capital in Hong Kong, covering the Asian markets for Oaktree’s private equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure products. Prior to Oaktree, Ken served as Chief Representative of Korean institutional sales for Robeco Asset Management and as a senior consultant at Willis Towers Watson.

Jordan Peer, Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Formation, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Ken to H.I.G. Ken is well positioned to better serve and broaden H.I.G.’s investor base in the region, at a time when we are seeing increased demand for access to the small and mid-cap alternative private markets.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $27 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused /value-added approach:

1. H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

