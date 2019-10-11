Halonix Becomes First Brand to Launch Inverter LED Battens

Halonix launches yet another innovation in the LED lights segment by introducing Inverter LED Battens with upto 4 hours of back-up. These battens will provide light back-up of upto 4 hours in the advent of a power-cut. The Halonix Inverter LED battens will provide a convenient and easy to access solution to homes, shops and offices which get affected by power cuts.

Halonix-Inverter LED Batten

After the stupendous launch of its Inverter LED Bulbs followed by the Turbo Charge Inverter LED Bulb, Halonix has become the first to bring this next generation technology to Battens. Halonix enjoys dominant and clear leadership position in the inverter bulb segment that it created last year and these launches will strengthen its position further by reinforcing its inverter range proposition Power gone but Halonix still on.

While unveiling the Halonix Prime Inverter LED Battens, Mr. Rakesh Zutshi, Managing Director, Halonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the launch of Halonix Prime Inverter LED Battens we have once again demonstrated our ceaseless commitment towards ‘Made for India and Made in India’. Providing a back-up of upto 4 hours in the 20 watt LED Battens and 10 Watts is a technological marvel that has been indigenously developed at our state-of-the-art plant in Haridwar. This product is ideal for consumers who face frequent power cuts and we take pride in being able to provide them with easy access to convenient light back-up solutions."

Major USPs of Halonix Prime Inverter LED Battens

Halonix Prime Inverter LED Batten 20W

Wattage: 20W

Lumen: 2000lm in CW

Battery Backup: Upto 4 Hours

Charging Time: 10-12 Hours

Lithium-ion Battery: 5200mAh

Halonix Inverter LED Batten 10W

Wattage: 10W

Lumen: 1000lm in CW

Battery Backup: Upto 4 Hours

Charging Time: 8-10 Hours

Lithium-ion Battery: 2600mAh

Priced respectively at Rs. 899/- (MRP) and 549/- (MRP), Halonix Prime Inverter LED 20W and 10W Battens are available in all the leading electrical stores across the country.

About Halonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Halonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is amongst India’s fastest growing retail and institutional lighting company. Set up over 2 decades ago, Halonix has been the first movers in manufacturing energy efficient lighting in India with Made in India/Made for India products. The success of Halonix has been built on the back of its unparalleled ability to develop, test and deploy lighting solutions relevant and suitable for Indian conditions. Due to its keen focus on innovation and quality control, the brand is widely accepted all across India by consumers and trade alike. It has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and has been accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certification. It has a dedicated R&D team with a fully equipped state-of-the-art laboratory that tests and develops products tailor-made for India.