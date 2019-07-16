Hamilton Beach to Bring India the World’s Greatest Juicer Mixer Grinder

by businesswireindia.com

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a global leader in small kitchen appliances with over 100 years of American innovation in commercial and household mixing, grinding, and blending announces the launch of the Hamilton Beach® Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder (JMG). Designed with Indian technology and culinary expertise, the cutting-edge product promises superior performance, durability and safety. The Juicer Mixer Grinder sets a new standard for the industry and launches in India this month.

Hamilton Beach, owner of America’s #1 small kitchen appliance brand*, brought extensive experience in the development of the JMG for the most demanding chefs and consumers. For local expertise, Hamilton Beach collaborated with a top 20 public Indian company to develop an innovative high-tech product based on a thorough understanding of Indian consumers and their daily demands with mixer grinders. Key insights obtained were that almost 40% of users are not satisfied with their current mixer grinder and today's premium options fall short in performance, durability, safety and convenience.

“After five years of research, testing, and validation in India, Hamilton Beach understood the daily role mixer grinders play and found a significant void in product offerings that performed and lasted at the level consumers require. We were in a unique position to leverage our 100+ years expertise in commercial and household mixing, grinding and blending,” said Greg Trepp, president & CEO, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. “With the help of Indian engineers, marketers, chefs and consumers, we realized our goal to deliver the world’s greatest Juicer Mixer Grinder.”

The JMG boasts a powerful commercial-grade 1400 watt rated motor with triple overload protection to provide continuous operation. Advanced electronics include 13 program settings, infinite speed control (super slow 3,000 RPM to fast 18,000 RPM), and intelligent speed sensor. These features along with universal blades and square jars allow the appliance to produce finely ground turmeric and perfectly blended idli batter with ease. It also includes a safety interlock system, three leakproof stainless steel jars and a 5-year total product warranty.

The new Juicer Mixer Grinder, branded Hamilton Beach® Professional and inspired by the company’s commercial heritage, will delight home cooks and aficionados. The ad campaign features the tagline Say Hello To Perfection (#SayHelloToPerfection) introducing consumers to a higher standard in juicers, mixers and grinders. The Hamilton Beach® Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder will be available for purchase on Amazon India (www.amazon.in) beginning Prime Day on 15 July.

About Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB), is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded, small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Hamilton Beach® is America’s #1 small kitchen appliance brand* driven by the company’s “Good Thinking” innovation process for over 100 years. More information on the company and its innovative products can be found at www.hamiltonbeach.in, www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com, www.hamiltonbeach.com, www.hamiltonbeachcommercial.com

*Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / Retail Tracking Service, 12 ME February 2019, unit sales.

