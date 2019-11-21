Hand in Hand India celebrated Child Rights Day on the 20th November 2019. The event was presided by the distinguished Chief Guest Padmashri D. R. Karthikeyan, Former Director, CBI. The event celebrated the work of Hand in Hand India’s Child Labour Elimination team’s work over the years. Students from Hand in Hand India’s residential training centres performed yoga to the delight of the audience.

Dr. Kalpana Sankar, Managing Trustee, Hand in Hand along with Padmashri D. R. Karthikeyan, Former Director CBI seen along with the child awardees of Catalyst For Change

Shri Karthikeyan while appreciating the work of Hand in Hand India’s many ventures, mentioned that children have as many rights as adults have duties to protect them. The police force is as important to society as are teachers, who mould the children into responsible citizens. Shri Karthikeyan’s mention that ‘contentment comes from doing service to others’ drew resounding applause from the audience.

Chief Guest Padmashri D. R. Karthikeyan, Former Director CBI distributing the Catalyst For Change Award in Hand Academy for Social Entrepreneurship, Kaliyanoor, Kancheepuram on November 20 during the Child Rights Day

Participating in the event was Shri Mathiazhagan, the District Child Protection Officer and Shri Ponnramu, ASP-Women and Child Welfare. Shri Mathiazhagan highlighted the fact the Hand in Hand India was the first organisation in Tamil Nadu to release a Child Protection Policy. He lauded the organisation’s work and passed on an important message to the children present – education is the key to become a productive resource to the country.

The event culminated with 25 children from across Tamil Nadu being awarded the Catalyst For Change Awards, for impactful service to society and other children.

About Hand in Hand India

Hand in Hand India’s Child Labour Elimination Programme has been working for the welfare of underprivileged children since 2004. Over 300,000 children have been mainstreamed in Government schools as a part of this initiative. The organisation runs 8 Residential Special Training Centres for child and bonded labourers and has received the Pradhan Mantri Bal Kalyan Puraskar from the Hon’ble President of India in 2019.