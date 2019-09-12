Hansoh Pharma and Atomwise Launch Strategic AI Drug Discovery Collaboration for Multiple Therapeutic Areas

by businesswireindia.com

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (“Hansoh Pharma”), a leading biopharmaceutical company in China, and Atomwise, Inc. (“Atomwise”), the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery, have announced a collaboration to design and discover potential drug candidates for up to eleven undisclosed target proteins in multiple therapeutic areas.

Scientific teams from Atomwise and Hansoh Pharma will work closely together on the programs. The combination of complementary expertise and technologies has the potential to dramatically increase success and compress timelines for drug discovery and clinical development.

“Atomwise is the right partner for Hansoh Pharma to innovate using AI technology and generate a diverse pipeline of small molecules for oncology and other therapeutic areas,” said Aifeng Lyu, Ph.D., President of Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hansoh Pharma. “We have been very impressed by Atomwise’s AI platform, capabilities, and team, and by working together we believe there are exceptional opportunities to develop first in-class and best in-class therapies.”

“We are excited to partner with Hansoh Pharma, the leading biopharma in China,” said Dr. Abraham Heifets, CEO of Atomwise. “Hansoh Pharma shares our strong commitment to innovation and mission for global impact on patient health” he added.

Atomwise’s world-class AI platform for structure-based drug design will direct hit discovery, hit-to-lead selection, and lead optimization efforts. Hansoh Pharma will contribute its capabilities in biological assays and medicinal chemistry, as well as lead subsequent preclinical and clinical development activities.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Atomwise will receive undisclosed technology access fees, option exercise fees, royalties, and income based on sublicensing or sale of assets created under the collaboration. Based on historical average revenues for small molecule drugs, the total potential value of the deal to Atomwise with success in all projects could be in excess of blockbuster potential. Hansoh Pharma will receive rights for development and commercialization in all fields and geographies.

About Hansoh Pharma

Hansoh Pharma (3692:HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company in China committed to discovering and developing life-changing medicines to help patients conquer serious diseases and disorders, together with its approximately 8,900 employees. Founded in 1995, Hansoh has fully integrated research and development, manufacturing and commercial capabilities, supporting a leadership position in central nervous system (CNS), oncology, anti-infectives and diabetes, among others. With approximately 1,400 professionals across R&D, Hansoh ranks top 2 in innovation among all biotech and pharmaceutical companies in China based on new molecular entity INDs submitted for clinical development since 2011. Hansoh Pharma’s 2018 revenue was approximately US$1.1 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 25%. For more information, please visit www.hspharm.com.

About Atomwise

Atomwise, Inc. invented the first deep learning AI technology for structure-based small molecule drug discovery. Created in 2012, today Atomwise performs hundreds of projects per year in partnership with some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and agrochemical companies, as well as more than one hundred universities and hospitals in 19 countries. Atomwise has raised over $50 million from leading venture capital firms to support the development and application of its AI technology.

