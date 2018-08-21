21 Aug 2018, Edition - 1134, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Sri Lalji Tandon has been appointed as the new governor of Bihar
- 3 more people arrested by ATS in Aurangabad in connection to Sachin Andure
- Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as Governor of Jammu & Kashmir
- London Court denies bail to Dawood’s aide Jabir Moti
- Govt sources: 500 crores for Kerala floods is only interim amount
- J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara as 2-3 terrorists are holed up
- Madras HC stays Chennai-Salem Highway project
- SC/ST amendment, which was cleared by parliament, challenged in Supreme Court
- Mandsaur Rape Case: Court pronounces the death sentence to the two accused as trial concludes in less than 2 months
- Chhattisgarh cabinet to rename administrative capital ‘Atal Nagar’ in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Happy Productions on Behalf of BJP Releases a Tribute to India’s Former PM Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee
by businesswireindia.com
August 21, 2018
Business Wire India
Happy Productions along with the entire BJP family have released a video to pay tribute to the late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee This dedication, in the form of a melodious song, composed and sung by Padamjeet Sehrawat emotionally captures the defining moments and the essence of the life of a great poet, astute statesman and Bharat Ratna recipient, Atalji as he was fondly called. He has been the founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and three times India’s Prime Minister. He was known for his diplomatic skills. His life and work are a huge inspiration to all. 25th December, Vajpayee Ji’s birthday is celebrated as Good Governance Day.
The soul stirring video, which will leave a lasting impression, has been conceptualised and produced by Happy Productions.
Speaking on the occasion of launch Shri Jagdish Prasad Mishra, Chairman HAPPY PRODUCTIONS said
, “Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was a very important pillar of India’s growth and he is the one who has been instrumental in the growth of Bharatiya Janata Party right from the beginning. We support Bharatiya Janata Party to the fullest and this is a tribute from a karya karta of BJP to our most loved former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Ek Bhajpa, Ek Bharat, Ek Parivar."
