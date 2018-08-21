Happy Productions on Behalf of BJP Releases a Tribute to India’s Former PM Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee

by businesswireindia.com

Happy Productions along with the entire BJP family have released a video to pay tribute to the late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee This dedication, in the form of a melodious song, composed and sung by Padamjeet Sehrawat emotionally captures the defining moments and the essence of the life of a great poet, astute statesman and Bharat Ratna recipient, Atalji as he was fondly called. He has been the founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and three times India’s Prime Minister. He was known for his diplomatic skills. His life and work are a huge inspiration to all. 25th December, Vajpayee Ji’s birthday is celebrated as Good Governance Day.The soul stirring video, which will leave a lasting impression, has been conceptualised and produced by Happy Productions., “Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was a very important pillar of India’s growth and he is the one who has been instrumental in the growth of Bharatiya Janata Party right from the beginning. We support Bharatiya Janata Party to the fullest and this is a tribute from a karya karta of BJP to our most loved former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Ek Bhajpa, Ek Bharat, Ek Parivar."Source: Businesswire