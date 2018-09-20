HashedIn Accelerates iSaaS Services and Grows Revenue 200 Percent

by businesswireindia.com

Software as a Service (SaaS) is rapidly transforming the way businesses operate. Organizations across the globe are embracing SaaS technologies to meet their operational challenges, and improve efficiency. HashedIn is the first company in the world to launchsolution designed to help fast-growing companies build, scale, and manage winning SaaS applications.“We are ushering in a revolutionary new way to address the SaaS challenges for companies of all sizes. No two businesses are alike. As such, every business needs a highly customized software solution to intelligently manage their technical complexities and meet their business specific goals. The latest Intelligent SaaS (iSaaS) offering is aimed to help companies create smart SaaS solutions that are most compatible with their existing process and business needs.”Even traditional businesses want to transform or augment the SaaS model. HashedIn has been a valuable technology partner for Mahindra Trringo, an organized rental services for tractors and agricultural equipment. Using their deep SaaS technology and expertise, the team successfully built and launched close to 10 different powerful SaaS applications to improve technical and business efficiency.Started in 2010 as a cloud-native company, HashedIn has been building native SaaS apps for over a decade now. Their global iSaaS clientele includes some of the fastest growing companies in the world like Honeywell, Corel, Treebo, and Mahindra Trringo. The four pillars of HashedIn’s iSaaS offerings are as follows:The Chief Business Officer at HashedIn Technologies,says, “Traditional SaaS solutions often fail to deliver adequate customization and scope for extensions. That’s where our Intelligent SaaS (iSaaS) services come into the picture. By engineering intelligent SaaS solutions that are tailor-made to match the business needs, we help companies reach their full potential. As we spoke to more companies, we realized just how massive the scope for iSaaS is. There has been a substantial increase in our business since the adoption of the iSaaS model, with revenues shooting up by 2x in a single quarter.”With their latest iSaaS offering, HashedIn has doubled their sales in the last quarter with customers from various industry sectors. By partnering with HashedIn, companies gain full-fledged IT support to run SaaS applications.HashedIn’s iSaaS offering covers all the technical components for Intelligent SaaS including cloud, software architecture creation, product development, modern UI/UX design, multi-tenancy, micro-services, containerization, cyber-security, and software testing. HashedIn is equipped with the advanced technical tools, resources, and partnerships to act as an extended technology team for their global clients. The key highlights of HashedIn’s developmental capabilities are as follows:e to be recognized as a Great Place to Work in 2018. The company has an innovation-driven work culture with a highly skilled technical team.“We owe our iSaaS success to our highly trained team, our process expertise, and advanced developmental capabilities,” said, Chief Operating Officer, HashedIn Technologies. He added, “Our technical breadth is vast, covering some of the most powerful technologies like Python, Docker, React, Redis etc. From the beginning, we have been investing in the right tools, resources, and partnership to excel at every stage of the software development life cycle.”With their revolutionary iSaaS offering, HashedIn aims to help companies access smart SaaS solutions that are efficient, fast, agile, and cost-effective.Read our case studies:Reach out to us:Learn about our partners:Source: Businesswire