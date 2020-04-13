  • Download mobile app
13 Apr 2020
HCL Concerts Launches ‘Baithak’ – A Series of Live, Virtual Indian Classical Music and Dance Performances to Help with COVID-19 Lockdown Blues

by businesswireindia.com

April 13, 2020

Business Wire India
HCL, a leading global conglomerate, today announced the launch of a new program, ‘HCL Concerts – Baithak’, to help people access live virtual performances by both young and accomplished Indian classical music and dance artists. ‘HCL Concerts-Baithak’ will be a platform for artists to create music that translates into an experience of calm, positivity and optimism for listeners amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. This initiative is part of HCL Concerts, a platform dedicated to encouraging and promoting Indian classical performing arts.
 
‘HCL Concerts-Baithak’ series will be free to view online and performances will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of HCL Concerts (www.facebook.com/HCLConcerts) on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:00 pm. It will feature performances by a repertoire of maestros including Ustad Shujaat Khan (renowned sitarist), Purbayan Chatterjee (sitar maestro) and Rakesh Chaurasia (renowned flautist), and aspiring young artists like Ghulam Hasan Khan and Ramprapanna Bhattacharya, among others. The artists will try to recreate the charm of traditional musical gatherings by interacting with the audience about their art forms, experiences and journey. The program will feature 25 artists who will also take select questions from the audience and respond to the same after their respective performances.
 
Announcing the new initiative, Sundar Mahalingam, Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Corporation and Shiv Nadar Foundation said, “In this unprecedented time when everyone is stuck at home due to the lockdown, a unique platform like ‘HCL Concerts- Baithak’ will help to keep them engaged. It will familiarize and virtually connect all music aficionados with some of the best of Indian Classical performing artists and the music will provide solace, comfort and hope to all viewers in these difficult times.”
 
The first episode of Baithak Season 1, featured sitarist Shakir Khan, an exponent of the Etawah Gharana. Rohit Mujumdar accompanied him on tabla for a soothing rendition of raga Jhinjhoti. The performance continues to be available @HCLConcerts Facebook page.
 
The schedule of the performances for the month of April, 2020 is as follows:
 
Date Artist Segment
10-Apr Purbayan Chatterjee Sitar maestro
13-Apr Swarndeep Chatterjee Vocalist
15-Apr Anubrata Chatterjee Tabla maestro
17-Apr Ustad Shujaat Khan Sitar legend
20-Apr Archita Bhattacharya Vocalist
22-Apr Rajat Prasanna Flutist
24-Apr Yamini Reddy Kuchipudi
27-Apr Ronkini Gupta Vocalist
29-Apr Ramprapanna Bhattacharya Sitar

Source: Businesswire

