HCL Concerts Launches ‘Baithak’ – A Series of Live, Virtual Indian Classical Music and Dance Performances to Help with COVID-19 Lockdown Blues

a leading global conglomerate, today announced the launch of a new program, ‘HCL Concerts – Baithak’, to help people access live virtual performances by both young and accomplished Indian classical music and dance artists. ‘HCL Concerts-Baithak’ will be a platform for artists to create music that translates into an experience of calm, positivity and optimism for listeners amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. This initiative is part of HCL Concerts, a platform dedicated to encouraging and promoting Indian classical performing arts.

performances will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of HCL Concerts (

www.facebook.com/HCLConcerts

) on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:00 pm. It will

The artists will try to recreate the charm of traditional musical gatherings by interacting with the audience about their art forms, experiences and journey. The program will feature 25 artists who will also take select questions from the audience and respond to the same after their respective performances.

The first episode of Baithak Season 1, featured sitarist Shakir Khan, an exponent of the Etawah Gharana. Rohit Mujumdar accompanied him on tabla for a soothing rendition of raga Jhinjhoti. The performance continues to be available @HCLConcerts Facebook page.

The schedule of the performances for the month of April, 2020 is as follows:

Date Artist Segment 10-Apr Purbayan Chatterjee Sitar maestro 13-Apr Swarndeep Chatterjee Vocalist 15-Apr Anubrata Chatterjee Tabla maestro 17-Apr Ustad Shujaat Khan Sitar legend 20-Apr Archita Bhattacharya Vocalist 22-Apr Rajat Prasanna Flutist 24-Apr Yamini Reddy Kuchipudi 27-Apr Ronkini Gupta Vocalist 29-Apr Ramprapanna Bhattacharya Sitar

