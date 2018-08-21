HDFC Life Launches New Click 2 Protect 3D Plus

The flagship term product is one of the most flexible and customizable protection plans

Nine options covering Death, Disease & Disability (“ 3D ”)

In line with customer needs, maximum age at maturity now increased from 75 to 85 years, while policy term extended from 40 to 50 years

Lifelong option covering the whole of life and used for legacy planning, enhanced with a premium payment term of ‘ up to 75 years ’

Critical Illness Plus Rider earlier offered up to Rs. 50 lakh, now available up to Rs. 1.5 crore

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, one of India’s largest private life insurers has announced launch of a new and enhanced version of its flagship and highly popular term product Click 2 Protect 3D Plus.

A pioneer in the Life Insurance space with innovative and customer focused products, HDFC Life has been constantly seeking distributor and customer feedback through its various touch-points.

Customer purchase patterns indicated that more than 2/3rd of Click to Protect 3D customers take policy term till the maximum allowable age. The life expectancy of Indians also continues to increase. This new version of Click 2 Protect 3D Plus offers a maximum age at maturity up to 85 years. Maximum term has also increased from 40 years to 50 years. Critical Illness (CI) rider value is now enhanced significantly up to Rs. 1.5 Crore. For the lifelong option, the premium payment term is now up to 75 years, making the product more affordable to customers. Many customers may not work beyond the age of 55 or 60 years and for them the “Limited Pay” Option is also available.

This enhanced product is now available across all its platforms and channels.

Srinivasan Parthasarathy, Sr. EVP, Chief Actuary & Appointed Actuary, HDFC Life said, “The highly successful Click 2 Protect 3D Plus now offers a lot more options, thereby providing customers the freedom to choose what is most convenient for them. 3D stands for death, disease and disability. While common term plans provide only death benefit, our product is a game-changer providing a comprehensive cover. It has both waiver of premium and lump sum benefits (through riders) for disability and disease (critical illness), making it stand out.”

Yashish Dahiya, Co-founder and CEO, Policybazaar Group of Companies said, “HDFC Life has always been at the forefront of bringing consumer-centric products. The new version of Click2Protect – 3D Plus has an excellent customer proposition. Now with the enhanced policy term off 50 years, increased coverage till the age of 85 years, and the wider variants make it a great package for consumers.”

About HDFC Life

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life' / ‘Company’) is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd., one of India’s leading housing finance institutions and Standard Life Aberdeen, a global investment company.

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment and Health. Customers have the added advantage of customising plans, by adding optional benefits called riders, at a nominal cost. As on June 30, 2018, the Company had 34 individual and 11 group products in its portfolio, along with 8 optional rider benefits, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country having a wide reach with 413 branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships comprising 189 partners across traditional and non-traditional channels including NBFCs, MFIs, Small Finance Banks, Payments Banks, etc. The Company also has a strong base of financial consultants.

In Fiscal 2012, the Company established a wholly-owned subsidiary, HDFC Pension Management Company Ltd., to operate its pension fund business under the National Pension Scheme (NPS). And in Fiscal 2016, the Company established its first international wholly-owned subsidiary in the UAE, HDFC International Life and Re Company Ltd., to operate its reinsurance business.

For more information, please visit our website, www.hdfclife.com.

About PolicyBazaar.com

PolicyBazaar.com is India's largest insurance marketplace. It has backing from a host of investors including the likes of Soft Bank, InfoEdge (Naukri.com), Temasek, Tiger Global Management, True North, Premji Invest, besides investments from other PE funds and family offices. The portal started with a purpose to educate people on insurance products and has had a significant influence on how insurance is bought in India. It has helped in driving penetration of pure life insurance, health insurance, and such products which were barely bought earlier.

From receiving traffic of 1,80,000 visitors in 2008, PolicyBazaar.com has come a long way and today hosts over 100 million visitors yearly and records sale of nearly 3,00,000 transactions a month. Currently, PolicyBazaar.com accounts for nearly 25% of India’s life cover, and over 7% of India’s retail health business. It accounts for roughly half of all internet based insurance purchase in the country and is more than doubling annually.

We have received several accolades in India and globally. The most noteworthy being recognized as India’s top and world’s leading “Fin Tech Innovator” by the Global consultancy firm, KPMG and venture capital fund, H2 Ventures for 2015 & 2016. It has won a range of awards in the last couple of years, many of them consecutively. These include The Financial Express “Best Fintech Marketplace”, Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) Digital India Award for “Best Financial Website” & “Most Innovating Insurance Service”, IDC Iconic Award for “Tech Implementation leading to Operational Excellence”, to name a few.