Health Travellers Worldwide Announces a Strategic Partnership with Medical Tourism Association USA

The World Medical Tourism & Global Healthcare Congress (WMTC) presents an exclusive opportunity for one-on-one networking with the largest buyers for sending patients for Treatment Abroad from across the globe – especially the USA, Africa and Asia – in a business-development-inspired event.

The WMTC earlier only been organised in the USA, has been moved to Abu Dhabi by the Medical Tourism Association, the organiser of the event, in partnership with the government.

Mr. Jonathan Edelheit, Chairman and Co-founder of the Medical Tourism Association, the leading Global Non-Profit Association for the Medical Tourism and International Patient Industry, says, “The Congress allows us, as an industry, to disrupt and move the industry forward in a way that has not happened before. Our partnership with Health Travellers Worldwide will bring multifaceted benefits to the Indian medical community.”

Mr. Mohammed Zakariah Ahmed, Founder of Health Travellers Worldwide, says, “As a strategic partner for the 12th World Medical Tourism & Global Healthcare Congress, we invite the Indian Healthcare Industry to Abu Dhabi to participate in a one-of-its-kind experience that will bring together the biggest buyers and payors of treatment abroad for their members. There will be convergence of large number of prominent speakers, scheduled B2B meetings and opportunities for networking with industry experts from across the world.”

Prominent speakers include Shady Nawar, Head of Health and Benefits at Bupa Global; Erik Koornneef, Vice President of Policy & Compliance at the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi; and Dr. Mariam Al-Jalahma, CEO of the National Health Regulatory Authority, Bahrain.

Other speakers and attendees include executives from leading Insurance Companies, Corporations including Oil Companies, Officials from Ministries of Health and Medical Associations, Top Management from leading Hospitals, Facilitators, Health Consultants, IT Consultants, HR Professionals and representatives from the across the world.

As a part of this year’s global event, the MTA will also be organizing the day-long Certified Medical Travel Professional programme, an on-the-spot-Certification workshop for healthcare management executives, facilitators, travel agents, hospitality professionals, insurance agents, and other industry professionals, which promises participants the skills and knowledge to facilitate the seamless integration of quality, safety, and service at all touch points along the Medical Travel Care Continuum.

About Health Travellers Worldwide

Health Travellers Worldwide is NABH-accredited health advisory firm that helps critically ill patients seeking quality healthcare services abroad. More information is available at www.healthtravellersworldwide.com.

About Medical Tourism Association

The Medical Tourism Association is a Global Non-profit association for the Medical Tourism and International Patient Industry. More information is available at medicaltourismassociation.com.

About the Indian Medical Travel Industry

As healthcare turns costlier, patients choose to travel to developing nations that promise more cost-effective treatments while maintaining global standards. The medical value travel market in India, because of the country’s wide range of available treatments, world-class medical professionals and hospitals, lower costs, and excellent aftercare services, is expected to touch around USD 9 billion by 2020 according to a recent report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.