5 Signs That Indicate Your Partner Is Commitment Phobic

Witnessing a commitment-phobic person in reel life might be just another source of entertainment for us but having to face someone in real life is an outlandish feeling. Being a committed person is someone who defines honesty and sincerity in any relationship and these are also one of the key aspects to withhold a bond. Being in a relationship with a commitment phobe who typically shies away from committing even when it comes to mere catching up for lunch or dinner, definitely poses a tougher challenge.

Here are few signs which state that you might be with a commitment phobic person:

1. Their previous relationships are all short and very noncommittal

A person who is not willing to give a proper commitment is likely to have very short relationships due to him or her not being keen to commit to a long-term relationship. Moreover, a commitment phobic person will never be willing to listen to you, and thus you will end up breaking up with that person due to petty issues.

2. They will use ample modifiers while they speak to you

If you listen attentively, you are likely to hear a commitment phobic person make usage of words like maybe, maybe not, probably, I might and I might not. They will keep finding excuses to avoid the situation.

3. Your partner will not admit his or her fault

A commitment phobic person will never acknowledge their mistakes instead will keep arguing and will hold others responsible. They will always demand more space in a relationship.

4. They will evade discussing the future

The biggest worry of dating a person who has a commitment phobia is that you will never get a clear picture of a future with him or her. They will keep cringing or will change the topic the moment you tend to strike a conversation about the future and will refrain from giving you a commitment.

5. They like to stay distant

One would fail to see such people to be a part of any social gathering or mixing with their loved ones. They will try and avoid attending parties and events since they don’t wish to jell along with others. They will hardly mix up with others and will have just one or two close friends.

Commitment phobia is unquestionably treatable but only if a person wants to work on it and explore why are they of the opinion that all relationships will end up being unsatisfactory, leaving them to feel disappointed.

About the author: Dr. Rajalaxmi Walavalkar is a Medical Director, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF specialist at Cocoon Fertility, one of India’s leading chains of IVF centres catering to infertility and related conditions. Dr. Rajalaxmi has an extensive experience in reproductive medicine and has trained in India and later in the UK. Her career of academic distinction spans over 21 years.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.​