Leading To The Essentials Of Ayurveda

Covai Post Network

Skin and body care company, Deyga Organics is an e-commerce platform that lines up natural and handcrafted products. Rose, charcoal, mulethi and beetroot go into making some of its star products.

Rose, charcoal, mulethi and beetroot are some of the principal ingredients that have been performing miracles for Deyga Organics, a specialist in skin and body care. Hand-crafted, natural and pure, Deyga skin and body care products use no harsh chemicals, and are created from locally- sourced organic farm produce as well as conscientiously-chosen imports. They are processed with traditionally preserved ingredients and are meticulously tested before they become a part of the patron’s proud collection of healthy beauty products. Deyga Organics , an online firm, derives its meaning and purpose from degam (body) in Tamil and stands for quality care of the body.

Deyga Organics was born as a result of a ‘desperate’ search by a young woman for a solution to treat her acne.

Deyga founder Arthi Raguram struggled to cure her face of acne for a while, but in vain. But she didn’t give up. “I researched a lot and designed a customised product – the ‘charcoal soap’, but not before refining its formula a number of times,” she says.

The cold-processed charcoal soap is the star product of her skin and body care repertoire, and her personal favourite. “It works like magic,” she says. Its associate product, the charcoal face-pack is an excellent exfoliator and a facial detox.

Mulethi (liquorice) is one of the main components of her beauty care line-up that enhances the quality of skin. Mulethi powder is processed with rose petals to make mulethi face pack. Mulethi is

an important ingredient in the making of Deyga’s hair oils too.

“It lightens dark spots and treats blemishes. I would say it brightens up the skin,” says Arthi, distancing herself from the common obsession for fair skin.

“Initially, customers wish to know if they would become fairer, but I stick to my products’ purpose and firmly say, no. But after using the products, they fall in love with their complexion that is their own, but which has been healthily enhanced.”

A product that has been ruling the Deyga collection is the beetroot lip balm. An overnight application can keep the lips hydrated and supple the whole of the following day – a bonus would be it gives a natural colour to the lips.

It’s advisable to have the charcoal soap, mulethi face pack and beet lip balm, handy to always appear bright and confident, says Arthi.

These products have been pampered with extra-virgin coconut oil, aloe vera, bringaraj and hibiscus and processed with organic farm produce and raw materials sourced from several parts of the world. “We source argan oil from Morocco and tea tree oil from Australia,” says Arthi. Deyga Organics has incorporated ancient methods into its production. “Oils are infused in bronze vessels, which in fact helps treat vata, water charged in copper containers, dried rose petals, herbs like veti ver are stored in ceramic holders and powders and dry ingredients are stored in mud pots,” Arthi said.

These storage measures help to retain the properties of the raw materials, she says. The products undergo rigorous tests and trials before they hit the market. “They are not made in bulk. Each product is sampled, tested before it’s sold. The trial period differs for each product. For instance, it may be a day or two for the lip balm, the hair oil may take up to 30 days.”

With 15 to 20 segments like skin care, hair care, baby care products, Deyga makes about 110 products. Based in Erode, the Kongunadu region of Tamilnadu, the manufacturing process, dominated by handcrafting, is handled

by 30 trained personnel, mostly women.

Arthi, a young mother, holds a degree in business, and has plans to expand her product range.As part of Deyga’s CSR initiatives, 1,500 saplings have so far been planted, says Arthi. The company is also planning a seven-acre forest project in Coimbatore, where 2,500 trees will be planted.

“My products are from nature, and I wish to give something in return,” she says. Arthi says customer feedback is what keeps her going. “It’s more of a personal interaction, and I have designed some of my products based on their suggestions for specific problems like, for instance, cracked heels.”