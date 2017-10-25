Herbs for Detoxification: Cleanse Your Body from Within

When was the last time you detoxed? If you have been planning to go on a detox diet or cleanse your system by eating light, now is the right time. With the change in season, the body is usually more susceptible to infections and diseases as our immunity is low. Following a controlled diet and including lighter foods can help a great deal in detoxification of the system from impurities. Did you know that herbs are among one of the most effective home remedies for detoxification or boosting digestion? They are loaded with essential oils that can benefit the body in numerous ways. Moreover, they are powerful sources of antioxidants, and come with anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. Here are some herbs that are best known to aid detoxification –

Cilantro: This common herb contains detoxifying, antibacterial and immune enhancing essential oils, and can help remove heavy metals from the body. Cilantro also aids digestion, fights nausea and stomach cramps, balances blood sugar levels, and is mildly laxative. Sprinkle it over your food, or add it to your juices for a detox drink.

Triphala: Along with its many healing and nourishing properties, triphala is a mild but effective laxative. It is great for detoxification. Triphala is an Ayurvedic herbal formula consisting of equal parts of Amalaki, Bibhitaki and Haritaki. Every night at least one hour after supper, take 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of triphala. Add about 1/2 cup of boiling water to the triphala powder, and let it steep for 10 minutes or until it has cooled down, then drink it.

Milk Thistle: Milk thistle acts like an antioxidant, and helps in nourishing and rejuvenating dead cells. Milk thistle, or more commonly known as “silymarin”, is a herb native to the Mediterranean countries, but is also found in other parts of the world today. The seeds and leaves of this natural herb can be consumed on an empty stomach before meals for best results. It is known to draw out toxins from the body, thus aiding detoxification.

Neem: Neem leaves maybe extremely bitter in taste, but they are excellent for your liver and also boost digestion. Consuming neem leaves on a daily basis is known to destroy bacteria and other harmful microorganisms in the intestinal tract and cleanse the colon, further facilitating smoother digestion. It is replete with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiseptic, and anti-viral properties.

Mint: Mint has high levels of antioxidants and helps in digestion. Drinking mint tea cleanses the stomach and helps with irritated bowel syndrome. It acts as a cooling ingredient for the skin and helps deal with skin irritation. It helps with teeth whitening, fights bad breath and is an excellent blood cleanser, detoxifying the body from within.

These herbs are easily available in the market, and can be used regularly to cleanse the body of toxins. Add them to your food or make detox drinks for maximum benefits. In our hectic day-to-day lives, it is tough to keep a strict watch on one’s diet and so, undergoing detoxification once in a while can prove to be highly beneficial.