Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals Best Rated Sector in August 2018: JobBuzz Workplace Index

by businesswireindia.com

Indian Inc employees adjudged Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals sector as the best sector to work for in July 2018, revealedThe index is the monthly compilation of employee reviews and ratings for various industrial sectors. Every month JobBuzz Workplace Index highlights the sectors which are clicking with the employees – this is a crucial insight for new-age employers.Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals captured the first place in August 2018 from the sixth place in July 2018. Automobiles sector failed to achieve the first place only due to low rating in the work-life balance parameter.Healthcare sector was an obvious winner, based on many sector-friendly announcements and general health scheme – Ayushman Bharat – initiated by the Union Government.As per the JobBuzz August 2018 report, the Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals industry excelled in terms of salary, work-life balance, work culture and career growth during the review month. During the same period, the Manufacturing industry grabbed the third position in the overall ratings given by employees.With an employee rating of 69% each, the Consumer Durables industry was the best paymaster compared to the Infrastructure industry. After maintaining its position in the top five spots in the past three months, Hospitality sector slipped down to the last position in August 2018."The Indian Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals industry is buoyant, backed by government initiatives and innovations by tech-led healthcare startups. Healthcare is becoming one of the largest sectors – both in terms of revenue and employment. The sector is growing at a brisk pace due to its services and increasing expenditure by the public as well as private entities. Along with employment creation, the industry is also focusing on building happier workplaces for its employees,"Source: Businesswire