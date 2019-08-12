Heilind Presents Award to Molex APS – 2018 Outstanding Supplier with Highest Growth for 5 Consecutive Years

by businesswireindia.com

Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., presented the “2018 Outstanding Supplier with Highest Growth for 5 Consecutive Years” to Molex, a leading supplier of connectors and interconnect components.

As a professional global distributor, Heilind Asia presented the award to Molex in recognition of the outstanding performance and achievement on growth. Achieving 5 consecutive years of largest growth is no easy feat, and it shows the great support from the Molex Management team since Heilind Asia’s inception.

“It’s our great pleasure as we presented the “2018 Outstanding Supplier with largest growth for 5 consecutive years” award to Molex. We look forward to working with Molex to achieve even greater success in the future,” said Alan Chuah, Marketing Director of Heilind Asia.

Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Molex:

Molex is the world's leading supplier of electronic connection devices and is committed to designing and developing innovative solutions for various important products related to daily life. The company has the largest number of product portfolios in the world, with more than 100,000 products, including everything from electrical appliances and fiber optic solutions to switches and application tools. Molex serves customers in a variety of industries, including telecommunications, data communications, computer/peripheral equipment, automotive, building wiring, industrial, consumer, medical, and military markets. The company has the highest level of research investment in the industry. The company continues to introduce innovative products and solutions in areas such as high-speed signal integrity, miniaturization, high-power transmission, optical signal transmission, and sealed connection to harsh environments. For more information, visit WWW.MOLEX.COM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190811005009/en/

Source: Businesswire