Hello. This is Akeira. How Can I Help You?

by businesswireindia.com

™

Visual modeler: create and edit conversational flows on the fly for easy, rapid deployments

Training: train the intents in a language for a channel and deploy across multiple channels

Virtual agent health tracking: track intent served and call handling capacity

Sand box for testing: simulate an intent in a sand box before moving to production

Assisted training: rapid and continuous intent training to improve akeira™’s NLU models to cut down on live agent volume

Live agent transfer: intent-based routing or “hot transfer” of calls to a live agent based on contextual scenarios such as multiple failures or escalating customer sentiments or irritation

Business end point connector service: secure connectivity to business applications and traditional interactive voice response systems

Granular control of intents: flexibility to leverage intent-based features at will or to disengage in live environments for smoother roll outs

“Customers have high expectations for any interactions with customer service agents, both real and virtual,” said Samith Ramachandran, senior vice president of product engineering at Uniphore. “Our latest akeira offering steps up the features and functionality of intelligent virtual assistants and makes them easier to set up, more cost effective to manage and, ultimately, smarter in the way they respond.”