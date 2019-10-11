HelpSystems’ Accelerating Growth Attracts Strategic Investment from TA Associates and Charlesbank Capital Partners

by businesswireindia.com

HelpSystems (“the Company”), a global provider of IT operations management, security and analytics solutions, today announced that leading private equity firms TA Associates and Charlesbank Capital Partners have signed a definitive agreement to become additional investors, enabling the Company to continue its path of global growth. The firms will join existing investors HGGC, management and employees. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005765/en/

Founded in 1982, HelpSystems is a leading provider of systems and network management, business intelligence, and security and compliance solutions. The Company’s software and services monitor and automate processes, encrypt and secure data, and provide access to the information that large organizations need every day. HelpSystems maintains offices around the world with customers ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies.

“HelpSystems has grown and transformed significantly over the past few years, expanding its cybersecurity business and enhancing its leading cross-platform, automation and secure data transfer products,” said Harry D. Taylor, a Managing Director at TA Associates who will join the HelpSystems Board of Directors. Michael M. Libert, a Senior Vice President at TA Associates who will also join the Board, added, “We have been impressed by the Company's strong reputation with its customers, as well as its vibrant corporate culture. We look forward to supporting their track record of organic growth, as well as inorganic growth as an acquirer of strategic companies.”

“We are excited to be investing in this terrific company and its deep and talented management team,” said Hiren V. Mankodi, a Managing Director at Charlesbank Capital Partners who will also join the Company’s Board of Directors. “HelpSystems is well-positioned for continued growth, and we look forward to building on its momentum and its broad suite of IT products and solutions for its expanding customer base.”

“Today marks an important milestone for HelpSystems as we continue to make significant strides in providing the highest quality products and service offerings to our dedicated global customer base,” said Kate Bolseth, Chief Executive Officer of HelpSystems. “Having the ability to bring aboard two highly talented, long-term and well-respected growth investors such as TA and Charlesbank, both of whom are fully aligned with and supportive of our business model, is truly a unique opportunity that we believe will accelerate our growth trajectory and help us expand into additional emerging and opportunistic markets. We are honored to welcome both of these firms to the HelpSystems family, and look forward to benefiting from their complementary array of resources and skills.”

“Our partnership with HGGC has helped us innovate and deliver a broader, stronger solution set to our customers,” said Jim Cassens, President of HelpSystems. “HelpSystems has doubled in size every few years, and we believe that there are significant opportunities to further broaden our portfolio for our more than 17,000 customers. With this additional investment from TA and Charlesbank, we will seek to carry on our well-known tradition of listening closely to customers and delivering exceptional software that is based on their requirements, as well as those of the industries they serve, and that also addresses their complex challenges.”

“We have been very pleased with our investment in HelpSystems, and we look forward to the addition of TA and Charlesbank as the HelpSystems team brings to market an effective approach to automate, optimize and secure systems that businesses rely on every day,” said John Block, a Partner at HGGC.

The transaction is expected to close in November 2019 pending customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel to HelpSystems and HGGC. Goodwin Procter provided legal counsel to TA Associates while Ropes & Gray advised Charlesbank Capital Partners.

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems aligns IT and business goals to help organizations build a competitive edge. Our software and services monitor and automate processes, encrypt and secure data, and provide easy access to the information people need. More than 17,000 organizations around the world rely on HelpSystems to make IT lives easier and keep business running smoothly. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is one of the most experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $32.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $2 billion per year. The firm’s more than 85 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm managing more than $5 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management led buyouts and growth capital financings and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to partner with strong management teams to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

About HGGC

HGGC is a leading middle-market private equity firm with $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., HGGC is distinguished by its Advantaged Investing approach that enables the firm to source and acquire scalable businesses through partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. Over its history, HGGC has completed more than 140 platform investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations and liquidity events with an aggregate transaction value of nearly $22 billion. More information, including a complete list of current and former portfolio companies is available at www.hggc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005765/en/

Source: Businesswire