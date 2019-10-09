  • Download mobile app
09 Oct 2019, Edition - 1548, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Amit Shah launches Maharashtra election campaign with poser on Article 370
  • Bitten by GST, but traders aren’t shying off BJP, Narendra Modi
  • A Mumbai train catches fire at Vashi railway station. No injuries have been reported so far.
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Herbalife Nutrition Goes Hi-Tech, Introduces Auto Attendant

by businesswireindia.com

October 9, 2019

Business Wire India

  • The global nutrition company will have India’s first of its kind order management kiosk
  • Herbalife customers can buy products from Auto Attendant using Cash or Card

Herbalife Nutrition the global leader in nutrition, today unveiled the new Auto Attendant technology to automate and better manage customer orders in DLF South Court, Saket, New Delhi. The automated kiosk will cater to its associates with the aim of streamlining order, improved service standards and enable increased agility for Herbalife's growing nutrition business.
 
Herbalife’s continuous endeavour is to be accessible to customers and distributers alike. The Auto Attendant feature will help Herbalife meet this objective by introducing technology and innovation. The Auto Attendant kiosk will enable ease of access to its customers and associates, which is one of the key strategic imperative of the company. The company plans to launch more Auto Attendants in cities across its network.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, India said, “At Herbalife we constantly strive to create systems and processes that take us closer to our associates and our customers. Auto Attendant is another such initiative that will make our products further accessible without human intervention. We plan to launch these across our network in future.”  Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿