Herbalife Nutrition India Signs on Table Tennis Sensation Manika Batra as Its Sponsored Athlete

Manika Batra, the CWG 2018 Gold Medallist, will be amongst the faces of Herbalife Nutrition India

Manika joins the likes of Virat Kohli, Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal who represent Herbalife

Herbalife Nutrition today announced its association with Table Tennis star Manika Batra. During her association with the nutrition powerhouse, she will help spread awareness on healthy active lifestyle. This partnership continues to champion Herbalife Nutrition’s vision of balanced nutrition, overall wellness as well as the entire sports performance brand.“We are delighted to have Manika as our sponsored athlete and to be a part of her incredible journey. There is great synergy between our brand’s ethos and values and Manika. She has won laurels for the country and is a source of inspiration for young sports enthusiasts in the country.“Herbalife Nutrition has always encouraged the importance of nutrition in the creation of a successful athlete. Through our association with Manika, we aim to reiterate our commitment to Making the country Healthier and Happier.”“I have always believed that staying fit begin with eating healthy, dedication and being confident about yourself and Herbalife Nutrition with its powerful message “Healthy Active Lifestyle” to “Make the World Healthier & Happier” has always encouraged people to live a healthy life. It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of Herbalife family. It promotes the importance of a healthy lifestyle and balanced nutrition which is just as important as training and hard work. Through this association, I look forward to spreading the awareness about healthy living and embracing wellness.”Manika Batra has created a buzz with her slick gameplay over the years, especially during the 2016 South Asian Games. She recently created history and became the first Indian female table tennis player to win a medal in Asian Games 2018. Post her Commonwealth Games’ glorious success, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has recommended her name for the prestigious Arjuna Award.This is Herbalife Nutrition India’s fourth sports personality association in India after Virat Kohli, Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal. Herbalife Nutrition India will continue to identify and support other talented athletes who are striving to excel on and off the field.Source: Businesswire