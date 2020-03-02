Herbalife Nutrition Joins Hands With Inspire Institute of Sport to Impact Sporting Performance Through Targeted Nutrition

by businesswireindia.com

the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) as it’s sports nutrition partner. This partnership will help enable IIS’ young athletes to deliver the highest level of performance with science-backed nutrition products and expertise from Herbalife Nutrition. Senior IIS wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Ajay Khanna, Vice President & Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition and Mustafa Ghouse, CEO, JSW Sports were present to announce the partnership in Bengaluru.

Led by the JSW Group, the IIS was launched in August 2018 with a vision to maximize India’s sporting potential and make India a global sporting powerhouse. Herbalife Nutrition with an extensive expertise in sports nutrition and experience in sports performance will help the athletes across wrestling, boxing, track and field and judo to aspire to be Olympic champions. The two organisations will further strengthen the collaboration by working to develop tailor-made nutrition requirements for athletes at IIS- India’s first privately funded High-Performance Training Center based in Bellary district of Karnataka. Under this first-of-its-kind partnership, the Herbalife and IIS teams will also educate athletes on nutrition, a vastly untouched aspect about Indian sport.

Rio Olympics Bronze Medalist Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, 3-time World Championships medalist and one of India’s most promising wrestlers ahead of the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics, spoke about the importance of nutrition in elite sport and appreciated the partnership which will be bring i ng this knowledge to developing athletes at the junior levels.

Commenting on the partnership, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition said, “We are proud and excited to partner with IIS to provide sports nutrition to its aspiring Olympic athletes and assist in building a strong sporting culture in the country. With our expertise in science-backed nutritional products, Herbalife Nutrition aims to bridge the gap between the required nutrition and optimum performance by bringing out the best in our athletes.”

Herbalife Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition announces association withWelcoming the agreement,said, “Nutrition and Sports Science are now an integral part of performance sport and having a partner like Herbalife, with their global expertise and knowhow, is something that I feel will greatly benefit our athletes.”Source: Businesswire