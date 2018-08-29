Herbalife to Host the Second Edition of Fit Families Fest in Pune

by businesswireindia.com

Herbalife Nutrition, the premier global nutrition company, whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier today announced its Second Edition of Fit Families Fest to be held in Pune in association with Special Olympics Bharat. The fest would take place on the 7of October 2018 at Magarpatta, Laxmi Lawns, Pune, and highlight the message of inclusion.This edition of Fit Families Fest aims to bring everyone together to inspire and motivate each other and participate in sports activities that are fun-filled and rejuvenating. Sports and recreational games have now been a popular topic of interest among people, generating much enthusiasm within and across all strata of society. The event will feature activities like Running – 5k, 10k; Cycling – 20k; Parkour for kids 3-12years and the very exciting – “Fittest Family Category”, rounding off with a live performance during the grand finale.This year Fit Families Fest is going to be even more special, with hundreds of fitness enthusiasts participating along with the members of differently-abled communities in the activities mentioned. Through this fest, Herbalife hopes to lessen exclusion through the power of inclusive health, and to reach out for greater involvement in the Inclusion Revolution, and the movement towards mainstreaming. Along with Special Olympics Bharat, Herbalife Nutrition willunity, tolerance & respect.“I’m ecstatic to announce the 2edition of Herbalife Fit Families Fest. As fitness and health are the biggest concern and interest among people right now, people are becoming more conscious about their lifestyle. This fest is a great way to celebrate togetherness and celebrate Fitness with people who are working towards building a healthier future.”has commented on the association with Herbalife Nutrition; “Herbalife’s contribution to bring India onto the global map in the field of sports is well known and is exemplified by their commitment to building sports as a strong platform for development. According to the Special Olympics Global Strategy, the health of the Athletes is absolutely important, directly impacting their sports performance and also keeping them happy and confident. Our partnership with Herbalife promises to strengthen the SO Bharat message to the larger community of the importance of Inclusive health and we look forward to this privileged and meaningful joint venture.”Earlier this year, Herbalife proudly partner with Indian Women Unified football team, at the Unified Football Cup in Chicago. The organization continues to honor its commitment to Unified Sports with a friendly inclusion football match. This will be followed by a session with Major DP Singh, a true warrior, India’s first Blade Runner, Limca Book of Records ‘People of the Year 2016’ and Founder of The Challenging Ones.Participants for the Inclusion run are welcome to bring along wheelchairs, if required, crutches or roller blades.So step forward Pune, to support every special individual who chooses to take that step forward. You may choose to run, walk, wheel-it or buckle up your roller blades, but let us make that journey together.Source: Businesswire