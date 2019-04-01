High Power – Low Price: New Duracell Chhota Power™ Alkaline Batteries

by businesswireindia.com

Compared to Heavy Duty Zinc-Carbon batteries, Duracell Chhota Power™ batteries extend your TV viewing time for just a few Rupees more!

Extend the time of TV family joy without any interruption caused by batteries with a lower battery life Provide much better value for money and are easier on the family budget. Here’s the rationale: One Duracell Alkaline Chhota Power™ battery is Rs. 17 and guaranteed to last one year in a remote control. Heavy Duty Zinc-Carbon batteries, with lower battery life, sell for Rs. 15.

No hassle of changing the batteries often! Reduce the amount of unnecessary waste A longer lasting battery has less impact on the environment.

Every day, millions of families across India enjoy watching their favourite TV shows or the latest breaking news. Key to this joy of viewing are the battery powered remotes: one which starts the TV, but more importantly the one for the Set-Top Box. The latter opens the world to the programs and iscommand to flick through the channels.Duracell understands how important TV and its remotes are to Indians. Therefore, the iconic consumer battery company launches an Alkaline battery guaranteed to last one year in remote controls: Duracell Chhota Power™. Inspired by a deep dive analysis of how and where Indians mostly use batteries every day, Duracell Chhota Power’s™ unique formula has been optimized for common devices in Indian households, including remotes, such as the one for the Set-Top Box. Enjoy hassle-free channel surfing guaranteed for an entire year! A nationwide dense distribution will ensure that Duracell Chhota Power™ batteries are available for millions of Indian families – for just 17 Rupees a battery.Because Duracell Chhota Power™ batteries are guaranteed to last one year in a remote control, they:In a way, Heavy Duty Zinc-Carbon batteries may be compared to Duracell Chhota Power™ batteries as CFL (Compact Fluorescent Light) light bulbs may be compared to LED lights. While both create luminosity, LEDs come with a much more advanced technology, last significantly longer and therefore provide a far superior value for money.Indian households powering their remote controls with Duracell Chhota Power™ batteries will see those remotes lasting longer than those fitted with zinc-carbon batteries, making it a better and more valuable choice for Indian consumers. Duracell will also continue to provide Duracell Ultra with Up to 100% More Power for those power-hungry devices in Indian homes.Source: Businesswire