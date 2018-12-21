Hikvision Unveils its Latest Innovations at IFSEC India Wins Award for Excellence in Security Technology

December 21, 2018
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Zone showcased AI Applications & AI Cloud
Hikvision introduced PIR Cameras, Face Recognition Terminal & Swing Gates, Smart Pole and ECS (Emergency Call Switch)
Hikvision was awarded at IFSEC India Awards for ‘Excellence in Security Technology Implementation’ (Indofil Chemical)
Hikvision, the world’s leading provider of innovative video surveillance products and solutions, participated in the 12th edition of the International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC India 2018) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 5 – 7 December, 2018. At the exhibition, the company unveiled the latest AI Applications, products and solutions for Indian market. In the IFSEC India Awards, Hikvision also won an award for ‘Excellence in Security Technology implementation’ (Indofil Chemical).
Commenting on the IFSEC India participation, Ashish P. Dhakan, MD and CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd., said, "A leader in the Indian security market, Hikvision showcased its best-in-class technologies and innovations at the IFSEC India 2018. We unveiled the latest products and innovative technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, AI Cloud, Big Data and IoT. We introduced PIR Cameras, Face Recognition Terminals & Swing Gates, Smart Pole and ECS (Emergency Call Switch) for the first time in India. We are elated to see the positive response from our partners. The latest IFSEC Award has reaffirmed our faith in pursuing excellence in security technology implementation.”
At the sprawling IFSEC India exhibition floor, Hikvision had set up a gigantic booth. Hikvision showcased a whole new range of vertical specific solutions, including PPOG, Intelligent Traffic Management Solution (ITMS), Mobile, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Tourism, Retail, and Banking.
Hikvision showcased the demos of latest innovations in the AI Technologies and AI Cloud, the signature DeepinView Series IP Cameras and DeepinMind Series NVRs. It will feature live demos of AI based applications for Face Recognition, People Tracking and Perimeter Protection.
Hikvision displayed the latest products in following categories, i.e. IVMS, HDTVi 5.0, Easy IP 3.0, Transmission, UVSS, Machine Vision, Intrusion Alarm, Video door phone (VDP), Access Control Solutions (ACS), Professional Products, AI Technology, AI Cloud, Edge Devices, Swing Barriers DarkFighter X, EZVIZ and Storage. Hikvision partner Seagate showcased their innovative solutions for various advanced applications at the booth.
At IFSEC India Conference on 6th December a presentation on the theme “Next Gen Future Technologies” was given by Mr. Ashish Gujarathi, AVP – Products (Access control, Intruder Alarm and VDP), Prama Hikvision India. It showcased Hikvision’s giant strides into Robotics, Machine Vision, AI and Machine Learning. Mr. Gujarathi elaborated on Hikvision’s latest product innovations in UAV (Unmanned Ariel Vehicle), UVSS (Under Vehicle Surveillance System), PanoVu Camera and Thermal Camera segments.
The show provided the ideal opportunity to meet new and existing customers and demonstrate Hikvision’s on-going commitment to innovative product development, high quality solutions and great customer support.
