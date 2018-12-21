Hikvision Unveils its Latest Innovations at IFSEC India Wins Award for Excellence in Security Technology

Hikvision, the world’s leading provider of innovative video surveillance products and solutions, participated in the 12th edition of the International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC India 2018) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 5 – 7 December, 2018. At the exhibition, the company unveiled the latest AI Applications, products and solutions for Indian market. In the IFSEC India Awards, Hikvision also won an award for ‘Excellence in Security Technology implementation’ (Indofil Chemical).

IFSEC India awards – Hikvision Team getting award

Commenting on the IFSEC India participation, Ashish P. Dhakan, MD and CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd., said, "A leader in the Indian security market, Hikvision showcased its best-in-class technologies and innovations at the IFSEC India 2018. We unveiled the latest products and innovative technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, AI Cloud, Big Data and IoT. We introduced PIR Cameras, Face Recognition Terminals & Swing Gates, Smart Pole and ECS (Emergency Call Switch) for the first time in India. We are elated to see the positive response from our partners. The latest IFSEC Award has reaffirmed our faith in pursuing excellence in security technology implementation.”

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan at IFSEC India Awards Ceremony

At the sprawling IFSEC India exhibition floor, Hikvision had set up a gigantic booth. Hikvision showcased a whole new range of vertical specific solutions, including PPOG, Intelligent Traffic Management Solution (ITMS), Mobile, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Tourism, Retail, and Banking.