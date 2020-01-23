Hillstone Is Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls

by businesswireindia.com

Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions, is excited to share that they were named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls. Hillstone received an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, based on customer reviews, as of 22 January 2020.

The cybersecurity landscape today is complex. Emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and hybrid cloud computing have expanded the average organizational attack surface, making detecting and understanding the full scope of today’s attacks much more challenging. Hillstone harnesses its advanced AI-driven strategies and technologies in solutions that sit both at the network perimeter to block attacks, and internally on the network in order to detect, track and mitigate cybersecurity breaches that might be in progress.

“We believe that being named a 2020 Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls represents the commitment we have to our customers to provide a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it,” said Tim Liu, CTO and Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks. “We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers, and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights.”

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Hillstone Networks’ Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone’s solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com.

