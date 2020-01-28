by businesswireindia.com

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced that its centennial year featured record-breaking growth, awards for its inclusive workplace culture, and continued recognition of positive community impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005397/en/

Hilton Delivers Record-Breaking Growth and Positive Impact in 100th Year of Hospitality (Graphic: Hilton)

“Throughout the last 100 years, Hilton has had a tremendous positive impact on billions of lives across the globe,” said Christopher J. Nassetta, president & chief executive officer, Hilton. “As we look toward the future, we will continue to prioritize sustainable and inclusive growth, enabling us to further strengthen the collective impact we have on the people and communities we serve.”

In 2019, Hilton achieved 6.6 percent net unit growth by adding nearly 470 hotels and reaching 6,110 properties globally with more than 971,000 rooms in 119 countries and territories. The company also grew its development pipeline to more than 387,000 rooms across 15 of its brands, supported by more than 116,000 rooms approved in 72 countries and territories. In addition, Hilton achieved a new construction start record of nearly 87,000 rooms.

“Hilton’s growth and performance are a testament to our resilient business model,” said Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer, Hilton. “In addition to our record-breaking growth across approvals, construction starts and net units, we are delivering on our commitment to serve any guest, anywhere in the world, for any travel need.”

Record Growth: Effect on Economies

Travel with Purpose: Effect on Communities

Launched The Hilton Effect Foundation, dedicated to creating a better world to travel

Named the global industry leader in sustainability on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), the most prestigious ranking for corporate responsibility

Recognized as the only hospitality company on Fortune’s Change the World list for the second year in a row

Change the World list for the second year in a row Named to climate change “A-List” by the environmental impact nonprofit CDP

Expanded decade-long soap recycling program, already the largest in the hospitality industry, to more than 5,300 properties in 70 countries and territories

Exceeded Open Doors pledge to connect, prepare or employ one million young people by 2019

Invested in local communities by contributing nearly 550,000 volunteering hours at nearly 10,500 events and expanding food donation initiative to all Hilton managed hotels in the U.S. and Canada

Customer Innovations: Effect on Guests

Welcomed 178 million guests at its properties worldwide and the 100 millionth Hilton Honors member, growing the award-winning loyalty program by 21 percent to more than 103 million members at year-end

Launched a first-of-its-kind travel and hospitality partnership with Lyft, allowing Hilton Honors members to earn and redeem Hilton Honors Points when they ride with Lyft

Achieved record numbers of package redemptions through the Hilton Honors Experiences Platform, and hosted intimate music events via an expanded partnership with Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company

Partnered with iHeartRadio to allow guests to stream live radio stations, thousands of music playlists and podcasts directly from their TVs through Hilton’s high-tech Connected Room guest technology platform

Became the first hospitality company to participate in research aboard the International Space Station, when the DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie became the first food baked in space inside a prototype oven as part of a landmark microgravity experiment

World’s Best Workplace: Effect on Team Members

To learn more about Hilton, please visit newsroom.hilton.com.

*Industry data from STR

** Corporate, owned, managed and franchised employees globally

***As a result of opening properties across Hilton’s portfolio

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,100 properties with more than 971,000 rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2019 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 103 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005397/en/

Source: Businesswire